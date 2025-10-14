Kate Middleton’s Unexpected Outing Came with a Familiar (and Fabulous) Coat

When it comes to the royal family, there’s a full calendar of public events we can count on. But every now and then,, they still manage to surprise us. Think: King Charles and Prince Harry’s unexpected reunion or Princess Diana’s sister making a surprise appearance earlier this year. And now? It’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s turn.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, popped up in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, October 14, for an unannounced visit. According to the BBC, the pair met with newly qualified firefighters during what marked their first joint trip to Northern Ireland in three years. They kicked things off with a tour of the new Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Learning and Development College in County Tyrone.