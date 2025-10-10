Prince William's Body Language During Outing with King Charles Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

Being a royal comes with its fair share of rules and traditions. From curtsying to keeping certain convos off-limits, there's definitely a mix of spoken and unspoken expectations. But honestly, what often says the most isn’t what they say, it’s how they carry themselves. Take Prince William and King Charles's recent joint appearance, and their body language? Seriously telling.
The father-son pair, aged 43 and 76, showed up for the Countdown to COP30 event at London’s Natural History Museum on October 9, 2025. The event, hosted by both the museum and the UK Government, brought together climate leaders from around the globe ahead of the COP30 summit happening this November in Belem, Brazil.