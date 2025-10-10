Prince William's Body Language During Outing with King Charles Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

Photos from the event were shared in a joint Instagram post by the official Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ accounts and the vibe between the two royals is clear: these two have a genuinely warm and close relationship. Just check out the first pic in the carousel, both are smiling and leaning in toward each other, totally enjoying the moment.

They’re also totally in sync. In one video clip, they’re perfectly matched as they walk up a staircase. Another clip, snapped from behind, shows them strolling side by side, again leaning in slightly. Basically, their connection is solid and unshakable.

“The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum,” the caption reads. “The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever.”