news

Prince William's Body Language During Outing with King Charles Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

All eyes are on the father-son duo

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 10, 2025
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Being a royal comes with its fair share of rules and traditions. From curtsying to keeping certain convos off-limits, there's definitely a mix of spoken and unspoken expectations. But honestly, what often says the most isn’t what they say, it’s how they carry themselves. Take Prince William and King Charles's recent joint appearance, and their body language? Seriously telling.

The father-son pair, aged 43 and 76, showed up for the Countdown to COP30 event at London’s Natural History Museum on October 9, 2025. The event, hosted by both the museum and the UK Government, brought together climate leaders from around the globe ahead of the COP30 summit happening this November in Belem, Brazil.

Photos from the event were shared in a joint Instagram post by the official Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ accounts and the vibe between the two royals is clear: these two have a genuinely warm and close relationship. Just check out the first pic in the carousel, both are smiling and leaning in toward each other, totally enjoying the moment.

They’re also totally in sync. In one video clip, they’re perfectly matched as they walk up a staircase. Another clip, snapped from behind, shows them strolling side by side, again leaning in slightly. Basically, their connection is solid and unshakable.

“The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum,” the caption reads. “The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever.”

Meanwhile, the video caption added, “Joining global changemakers at the @natural_history_museum to spotlight solutions tackling climate change and nature loss ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil. Together, we can protect the natural world - for today and for generations to come.”

Nothing hits like a royal dream team.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

