What Prince William’s Dog Orla’s Body Language *Really* Says About Their Bond

When it comes to body language, there’s a lot that gets said without anyone actually saying a word. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to King Charles and Prince Harry, fans love picking up on those subtle (or not-so-subtle) moments that reveal how our favorite celebrities and royals really feel, even if it doesn’t totally match what’s coming out of their mouths.

And that definitely seems to be the case in a recent video featuring Prince William and his dog, Orla.

The clip, shared online on October 2, is from the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, hosted by Eugene Levy. And while yes, it’s always fun to see Prince William in a relaxed setting, it's Orla’s body language that low-key steals the show.