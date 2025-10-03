About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
What Prince William’s Dog Orla’s Body Language *Really* Says About Their Bond

Wasn't expecting that

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 3, 2025
3:08pm
Prince William
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it comes to body language, there’s a lot that gets said without anyone actually saying a word. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to King Charles and Prince Harry, fans love picking up on those subtle (or not-so-subtle) moments that reveal how our favorite celebrities and royals really feel, even if it doesn’t totally match what’s coming out of their mouths.

And that definitely seems to be the case in a recent video featuring Prince William and his dog, Orla.

The clip, shared online on October 2, is from the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, hosted by Eugene Levy. And while yes, it’s always fun to see Prince William in a relaxed setting, it's Orla’s body language that low-key steals the show.

In the video, William walks over to meet Eugene, who’s crouched down, clapping and calling Orla over like you would any adorable pup. But Orla? She stays put. No rush. She’s clearly waiting for her person, Prince William, before making any moves.

Once William joins her, though, it’s game on. Orla’s tail starts wagging like crazy and when they finally reach Eugene, she’s polite but you can tell who has her heart. She jumps up on her hind legs, showering William with licks and kisses. Even when Eugene offers her treats (normally the universal way to a dog’s heart), she stays cool and reserved. Bottom line: this dog is loyal and it speaks volumes about their bond.

The sweet moment is part of Prince William’s episode, where he and Eugene discuss a range of topics. In another clip, Eugene asks, “Do you miss your grandmother?”

"I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather," William replies. Queen Elizabeth passed in September 2022 and Prince Philip died in April 2021.

He also reveals what he loves doing most in his free time and it's super relatable for anyone juggling work and parenthood.

“Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life,” he jokes, referencing Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

You can stream the full episode of The Reluctant Traveler now on Apple TV+.

