Buckingham Palace Releases New King Charles Video and His Body Language Says a Lot About His Comfort Level

It couldn't be any more clear

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 2, 2025
4:50pm
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it comes to communication, it’s not always about what is said sometimes, it’s the things left unsaid that speak the loudest. This isn’t just true for everyday interactions with coworkers, friends or partners. It also applies to public figures, even the royals, whose body language often tells its own story.

Take King Charles, for example. Buckingham Palace recently posted a sweet video of His Majesty having a moment with a four-legged friend named Gabby at Dumfries House, an estate managed by The King's Foundation, which also operates as a venue for events and visits.

“The King surprises Gabby, the Dumfries House Dog of the Decade,” read the Instagram caption from October 1. “Earlier this summer, the annual Fun Dog Show took place at the @kingsfdn HQ, @dumfrieshouse. In celebration of the event’s tenth anniversary, we introduced a special ‘Dog of the Decade’ category, which crowned Gabby the golden retriever as the worthy winner.”

The caption continued, “Today, His Majesty surprised Gabby and owner Pam to congratulate them on their triumph as part of his visit to the Dumfries House estate. Congratulations, Gabby!”

In the video, King Charles looks completely at ease, dressed casually in tan slacks, a forest green jacket and black shoes, as he tosses Gabby a treat, gives her some well-earned pets and chats with her handler. He’s smiling, relaxed and just seems content. In a nutshell, he appears very comfortable.

This kind of calm presence is something we’ve seen from Charles before, most recently during his visit to Balmoral Castle in August. Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, noted how naturally comfortable the King appeared.

“What stands out immediately is how relaxed and genuinely happy he looks at Balmoral,” Stanton said. “This is the place where he grew up, where so many of his happiest memories with his parents were formed; and that emotional connection comes through very clearly in his body language.”

Stanton also highlighted Charles’s “unguarded” expressions, softened posture and the way he moved more freely compared to his formal engagements.

“There’s also an ease in how he holds himself, shoulders relaxed, movements fluid rather than controlled… Balmoral isn’t just a royal residence to him; it’s the setting tied to his formative experiences.”

Between Dumfries House and Balmoral, it seems clear: when the crown is off, King Charles truly comes into his own.

