Buckingham Palace Releases New King Charles Video and His Body Language Says a Lot About His Comfort Level

When it comes to communication, it’s not always about what is said sometimes, it’s the things left unsaid that speak the loudest. This isn’t just true for everyday interactions with coworkers, friends or partners. It also applies to public figures, even the royals, whose body language often tells its own story.

Take King Charles, for example. Buckingham Palace recently posted a sweet video of His Majesty having a moment with a four-legged friend named Gabby at Dumfries House, an estate managed by The King's Foundation, which also operates as a venue for events and visits.

“The King surprises Gabby, the Dumfries House Dog of the Decade,” read the Instagram caption from October 1. “Earlier this summer, the annual Fun Dog Show took place at the @kingsfdn HQ, @dumfrieshouse. In celebration of the event’s tenth anniversary, we introduced a special ‘Dog of the Decade’ category, which crowned Gabby the golden retriever as the worthy winner.”