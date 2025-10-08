About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Royal Photographer Captures Stunning Black-and-White Close-Up of Prince William

I'm in awe

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 8, 2025
3:25pm
Prince William BW
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Prince William has consistently nailed over the years (whether intentionally or not) it’s serving up seriously photogenic moments. Whether he's suited up in military gear, chatting with celebrities or just caught mid-conversation at royal events, the man knows how to hold a frame. So when I recently came across a striking photo of the Prince of Wales, I wasn’t exactly shocked but this one felt different.

Unlike the typical regal, composed shots we’re used to seeing, this portrait zooms all the way in. It’s a tight, black-and-white close-up of William’s face, capturing an expression that’s calm, serious and full of quiet intensity. You can almost feel the weight of the moment in his eyes—and honestly, the shot is so crisp, I’m pretty sure I could count the individual hairs in his beard if I tried hard enough.

GettyImages 2238532356
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This wasn’t the only photo from the day, though. Another black-and-white image from the same event pulls all the way back, showing William as a much smaller figure, almost dwarfed by the towering trees behind him. It’s a completely different perspective but just as powerful in its own right.

Both photos were taken during Prince William’s appearance at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial on October 1, 2025, in London. The memorial, designed by artist Michael Landy in collaboration with the Humanitarian Memorial Committee, honors aid workers around the world, especially those who’ve lost their lives while delivering humanitarian aid.

According to Kensington Palace, the memorial is dedicated to "the brave individuals who died helping others during natural disasters, conflicts, famine and other crises." The Palace shared several photos and videos from the launch, captioning the post: "Launching the Global Humanitarian Memorial today in Gunnersbury Park."

They added, "Recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers is more important than ever. Their work is critical to the preservation of life and human dignity for millions of people around the world."

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

