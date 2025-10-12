About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
So, That Royal ‘Rule’ We Were All Told About? Yeah…Not a Thing

And now I need to know the history

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 12, 2025
1:00pm
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

When it comes to the royal family, most of us assume they live by a strict set of guidelines. From what they wear to how they travel, what they eat, and even how they show affection in public—there always seems to be a protocol in place. And for years, curtsying has been one of those assumed "rules," a traditional gesture of respect that felt mandatory during any royal interaction.

Well, surprise: it turns out curtsying isn’t a rule at all.

In a new interview, former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, revealed that there’s actually no official requirement to bow or curtsy when meeting a member of the royal family.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“I think a lot of people assume that when you meet the royal family, you’re supposed to bow or curtsy. You don’t,” Harrold told Fox News Digital.

“The monarchy’s website states it isn’t required,” he added, noting that “it’s entirely a personal choice.” He even recalled a moment when King Charles himself discussed it with him directly.

“The king even had a discussion with me about it. He said, ‘When you bow or curtsy, you’re doing it to the title. You’re not doing it to the person,’” Harrold said.

Still, despite the optional status, curtsying is very much alive within the royal family and some members fully embrace it.

Just this past year, we saw Princess Eugenie flawlessly curtsy to King Charles at St. George’s Chapel during the family’s Easter service. In June, Duchess Sophie nearly lost her shoe attempting a particularly deep curtsy to her brother-in-law at the Royal Windsor Flower Show, requiring a quick grip on the king’s arm to keep from toppling over.

Indigo/Getty Images

And when Princess Catherine made her grand return to public duty at Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, she offered a graceful, sweeping curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrived.

So while curtsying might not be an official rule, it’s clearly a tradition the royals are still fond of. Whether out of respect, symbolism, or simple habit, it looks like this age-old gesture isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

