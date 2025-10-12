So, That Royal ‘Rule’ We Were All Told About? Yeah…Not a Thing

When it comes to the royal family, most of us assume they live by a strict set of guidelines. From what they wear to how they travel, what they eat, and even how they show affection in public—there always seems to be a protocol in place. And for years, curtsying has been one of those assumed "rules," a traditional gesture of respect that felt mandatory during any royal interaction.

Well, surprise: it turns out curtsying isn’t a rule at all.

In a new interview, former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, revealed that there’s actually no official requirement to bow or curtsy when meeting a member of the royal family.