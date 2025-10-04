It was the first joint portrait ever made of the Prince and Princess of Wales. On display for three years at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, the stunning portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton—painted by artist Jamie Coreth—has been taken down and removed. Why? So that it can be relocated to a new home in the hope that it will be more accessible to the public. But where can we see it next?
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Glamorous Portrait Removed After 3 Years on Display
Don’t worry, you can still see it
A post on X this week from Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, confirmed the change, but also the new address: “Our fabulous portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now be on display @pborocathedral [Peterborough Cathedral] so it is easily accessible for our residents and visitors in the north of the county and they can enjoy it.”
Beyond the fact that this portrait marked the first time Prince William and Princess Catherine posed together, it was notable for their modern attire, too. William is painted wearing a simple suit and tie, while Catherine posed in a dress from The Vampire’s Wife, a buzzy brand that she—and other members of the royal family—wore frequently that year.
After the portrait’s unveiling at the Fitzwilliam Museum in 2022, Coreth revealed that it was his exactly his intention to showcase a different side of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture,” he said. “I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”
He went on: “As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”
With its relocation this week, looks like the artist’s wishes will come true.