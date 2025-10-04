Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Glamorous Portrait Removed After 3 Years on Display

Beyond the fact that this portrait marked the first time Prince William and Princess Catherine posed together, it was notable for their modern attire, too. William is painted wearing a simple suit and tie, while Catherine posed in a dress from The Vampire’s Wife, a buzzy brand that she—and other members of the royal family—wore frequently that year.

After the portrait’s unveiling at the Fitzwilliam Museum in 2022, Coreth revealed that it was his exactly his intention to showcase a different side of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture,” he said. “I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”