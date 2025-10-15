Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language at Yesterday's Outing Says a Lot About Their Bond

In the pics posted to social media (and above), the two are all smiles, laughing, joking and clearly having a great time. They look genuinely relaxed and totally in sync, enjoying the moment together and with the people around them. And as any body language expert will tell you, shared laughter is a big deal when it comes to emotional closeness. According to marriage.com, “Being goofy in a relationship means feeling safe enough to be your true, unfiltered self. It’s about embracing playfulness—sharing silly jokes, dancing in the kitchen, or making funny faces—without fear of judgment.”

Translation? These two are clearly comfortable, connected and still having fun.

Honestly, it’s not anything new for royal watchers who’ve followed the couple over the years. Back in April, around their 14th wedding anniversary, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, shared that Will and Kate are as solid as ever.