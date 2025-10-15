About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language at Yesterday's Outing Says a Lot About Their Bond

No surprises here

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 15, 2025
2:56pm
WilliamandKate
Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s pretty clear these two are deeply connected. Over 14 years of marriage, three kids and some health challenges their bond only seems to grow stronger. And while they’ve shared sweet words about each other over the years, sometimes it’s their body language that does the talking—just look at their most recent appearance.

On October 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, made a trip to Craigavon, Northern Ireland, where they paid a visit to Long Meadow Cider. In a recap shared on Instagram, they described the spot as “a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices.” During the visit, the couple got hands-on in the kitchen, whipping up a potato and apple cake and the photos from the moment are pretty telling.

GettyImages 2241017642 1
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the pics posted to social media (and above), the two are all smiles, laughing, joking and clearly having a great time. They look genuinely relaxed and totally in sync, enjoying the moment together and with the people around them. And as any body language expert will tell you, shared laughter is a big deal when it comes to emotional closeness. According to marriage.com, “Being goofy in a relationship means feeling safe enough to be your true, unfiltered self. It’s about embracing playfulness—sharing silly jokes, dancing in the kitchen, or making funny faces—without fear of judgment.”

Translation? These two are clearly comfortable, connected and still having fun.

Honestly, it’s not anything new for royal watchers who’ve followed the couple over the years. Back in April, around their 14th wedding anniversary, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, shared that Will and Kate are as solid as ever.

GettyImages 2241018761
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

“In terms of the couple’s body language, they are definitely one of the strongest couples, if not the strongest, out of all of the Royal family,” Stanton said. He added that while they haven’t always been super into PDA, there’s always been undeniable chemistry between them.

“They now appear to be at the epitome of their relationship and well and truly in love,” he said.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
