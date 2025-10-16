About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

I Was So Distracted by Prince William's Signature Move That I Almost Didn't Realize What He's Wearing

That's a big switch-up

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 16, 2025
2:24pm
PrinceWilliam 1
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it comes to body language, yes, we all know it usually says way more than our actual words. The funny thing is, most of us don’t even realize when we’re doing it and we tend to fall into the same habits in all kinds of situations. Even royals like Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have signature moves we’ve seen them do time and time again.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, recently spent a busy day out visiting spots in Northern Ireland and Prince William casually brought back one of his classic gestures. The move? Crossing his hands in front of him. It’s something we’ve caught him doing often, like during a visit to Homewards (a Royal Foundation charity focused on ending homelessness) and even during President Donald Trump’s state visit.

GettyImages 2241018395
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

Snaps from their October 14 appearance show Prince William standing in an orchard, glancing off to the side with his hands folded in front of him. But that wasn’t the only thing catching attention during this outing. He also switched up his outfit in a pretty noticeable way.

The royal is pretty loyal to his go-to navy look. Whether it’s a fullsuit or a jeans-and-sweater vibe, it’s kind of his thing. So when he showed up in a brown jacket, it wasn't hard to notice.

While in Northern Ireland, William and Catherine stopped by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s brand new Learning and Development College in Cookstown, a top-tier training center for future firefighters.

GettyImages 2240994900
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They also paid a visit to Mallon Farm in County Tyrone, where a local, sustainable food supply chain is being rebuilt with a focus on creativity, collaboration, and caring for the planet. They wrapped the day at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh, a family-run farm that’s blending old-school tradition with fresh innovation to make award-winning ciders and juices.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language at Yesterday's Outing Says a Lot About Their Bond

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe