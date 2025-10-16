I Was So Distracted by Prince William's Signature Move That I Almost Didn't Realize What He's Wearing

When it comes to body language, yes, we all know it usually says way more than our actual words. The funny thing is, most of us don’t even realize when we’re doing it and we tend to fall into the same habits in all kinds of situations. Even royals like Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have signature moves we’ve seen them do time and time again.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, recently spent a busy day out visiting spots in Northern Ireland and Prince William casually brought back one of his classic gestures. The move? Crossing his hands in front of him. It’s something we’ve caught him doing often, like during a visit to Homewards (a Royal Foundation charity focused on ending homelessness) and even during President Donald Trump’s state visit.