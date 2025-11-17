Kate Middleton vs. Princess Catherine: Why It Might Be Time to Officially Retire Kate

Think of it this way: When you want to read the latest about the Princess of Wales—be it about the date of her annual Christmas concert, a messy (and kid-related) DIY or a solo appearance at Remembrance Day—what do you Google? Do you type in Princess Catherine? Or is your short-hand Kate Middleton? (Yep, it’s true that Internet search results are also a factor here.)

There’s one final point to be made on the matter: Beyond the fact that Kate Middleton is a household name, it’s also one that cements her relatability. Princess Catherine—who will ultimately become Queen Catherine—is full of formality. It’s giving “queen in her castle” vibes, which, IMO, is fine when the time comes, but let’s not retire Kate yet. The option to call her Kate elevates her ongoing accessibility and serves as a reminder of her commoner-turned-royal status.

Which leads me to my take and how we’re handling it at PureWow. Our coverage typically leads with Kate Middleton, then transitions over to refer to her as Princess Catherine—something I like to think of as a happy medium. In other words, I’m personally ready to make the switch to more formality, but given our collective consciousness knows her first and foremost as Kate Middleton, baby steps.

More than anything—and with the BBC’s apology top of mind—calling her Kate Middleton is by no means a sign of disrespect. In fact, it’s the opposite. A term of endearment, if you will. But one that’s also more likely to show up in my Google search.