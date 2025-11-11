I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton’s Hair, I Nearly Missed Her Nod to Princess Diana

“The earrings carry emotional weight,” explains Abelini Jewelry founder Nilesh Rakholia. “They’re elegant, yes, but more importantly, they’re a quiet connection to Diana—a woman who also used jewellery to communicate compassion, grace, and presence.”

According to Nilesh, the choice was especially meaningful for the occasion.

“Pearls are deeply symbolic in royal jewellery,” Nilesh says. “They traditionally represent purity, wisdom, and mourning, which makes them especially fitting for Remembrance events. By wearing Diana’s earrings, Catherine wasn’t just honouring her mother-in-law; she was honouring every life remembered over the weekend.”

The pearls, originally crafted by Collingwood & Co. and gifted to Diana ahead of her wedding, are a favorite in Princess Catherine’s collection. She’s worn them before, including earlier this year for a service at Westminster Abbey celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.