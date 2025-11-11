I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton’s Hair, I Nearly Missed Her Nod to Princess Diana

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the Wales family. From Prince William’s whirlwind five-day trip to Brazil to a weekend full of Remembrance Day events (known as Veterans Day in the U.S.), the royals have been everywhere. Kate Middleton, of course, was front and center for several appearances and even brought along Prince George for one. While I was busy admiring her chic outfit, sweet mother-son moment and unexpected hair switch-up, I almost missed her subtle (and very touching) nod to Princess Diana.
Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales, 43, attended the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, wearing a sleek black coatdress and coordinating hat. But it was what was under that hat that caught my attention: a pair of sentimental earrings with deep family history, the late Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings.