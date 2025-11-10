About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton’s Plus-One Wasn’t Prince William—And the Photos Are Too Sweet

What a pleasant surprise

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 10, 2025
5:23pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This weekend was an eventful one for the royal family. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William all stepped out to honor an annual tradition surrounding Remembrance Day on November 9. However one day prior, Middleton made an appearance sans Prince William (he was returning to the U.K. from an eventful trip to Brazil) and surprised royal watchers by having her son, Prince George, by her side.

Photos show the mother-son duo attending The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Both the Princess of Wales and her son wore dark outfits accented with the iconic red poppy pin, a symbol of remembrance inspired by John McCrae’s 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields.”

If you’re not familiar, Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day. Every November, the royal family joins politicians, veterans and the public to honor those who’ve served and sacrificed. 

Photos of Prince George from the event show the young royal looking appropriately serious, although I can't help but notice the striking resemblance between him and his mother. I'm also wondering if we will be seeing more of Prince George standing in for his father for future royal engagements? Only time will tell.

JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On November 9, Kensington Palace shared a series of photos from the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London and the first image is a striking one of Prince William.

It shows Prince of Wales standing alone, looking sharp in a navy coat and cap as he salutes. Another snap shows Kate Middleton in all black, watching on with her signature grace.

The post also included glimpses of the ceremony itself, from the marching band to the wreath-laying moments.

Alongside the photos, Kensington Palace wrote, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served—and continue to serve—in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always.”

Between Prince George's surprise outing and William’s solo salute, the royal family’s weekend was a treat for royal watchers.

