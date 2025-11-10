Kate Middleton’s Plus-One Wasn’t Prince William—And the Photos Are Too Sweet

This weekend was an eventful one for the royal family. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William all stepped out to honor an annual tradition surrounding Remembrance Day on November 9. However one day prior, Middleton made an appearance sans Prince William (he was returning to the U.K. from an eventful trip to Brazil) and surprised royal watchers by having her son, Prince George, by her side.
Photos show the mother-son duo attending The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.