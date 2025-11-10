Kate Middleton’s Plus-One Wasn’t Prince William—And the Photos Are Too Sweet

Both the Princess of Wales and her son wore dark outfits accented with the iconic red poppy pin, a symbol of remembrance inspired by John McCrae’s 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields.”

If you’re not familiar, Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day. Every November, the royal family joins politicians, veterans and the public to honor those who’ve served and sacrificed.

Photos of Prince George from the event show the young royal looking appropriately serious, although I can't help but notice the striking resemblance between him and his mother. I'm also wondering if we will be seeing more of Prince George standing in for his father for future royal engagements? Only time will tell.