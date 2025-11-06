Prince William Looks Next-Level Dapper on the Green Carpet

When it comes to the royals, I have to admit, they pretty much always nail it in the style department. And they have a special talent for putting together a show-stopping look for formal events. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s stunning State Dinner dress from September. And now? Prince William is giving us major style moments of his own with his latest appearance at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.
On November 5, the Prince of Wales, 43, attended the ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, looking absolutely dapper on the green carpet but his outfit made me pause. He rocked a Tom Ford tuxedo that appeared to be velvet, complete with a classic bow tie and it's a look we've definitely seen before. One example being at the 2023 BAFTAs.