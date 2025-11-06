About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Looks Next-Level Dapper on the Green Carpet

That looks...familiar

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2025
4:06pm
Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to the royals, I have to admit, they pretty much always nail it in the style department. And they have a special talent for putting together a show-stopping look for formal events. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s stunning State Dinner dress from September. And now? Prince William is giving us major style moments of his own with his latest appearance at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.

On November 5, the Prince of Wales, 43, attended the ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, looking absolutely dapper on the green carpet but his outfit made me pause. He rocked a Tom Ford tuxedo that appeared to be velvet, complete with a classic bow tie and it's a look we've definitely seen before. One example being at the 2023 BAFTAs.

Rewear aside, Prince William was in great company. Photos shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts show William posing in the middle of some of the night’s performers, including Shawn Mendes, Anitta, Seu Jorge, and Kylie Minogue. The caption on the November 5 post read, "A huge thank you to all the amazing performers at The 2025 Earthshot Prize."

This year’s celebration was extra special for the annual environmental awards ceremony, marking the first time the Prize has been held in Latin America. And prior to the star-studded evening, Prince William took some time to explore his host country.

After arriving on November 3, he made a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, joined by the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes.

William also received the keys to the city. And if that wasn’t enough adventure for one trip, he later hit the world-famous Copacabana Beach, showing off his competitive side in a friendly game of beach volleyball.

The Prince of Wales isn’t just visiting Brazil for sightseeing, though.

He’s also scheduled to travel to the Amazon rainforest, where he’ll deliver a speech as part of COP30, the annual UN climate meeting where governments discuss strategies to limit and prepare for further climate change.

