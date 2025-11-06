Prince William Looks Next-Level Dapper on the Green Carpet

Rewear aside, Prince William was in great company. Photos shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts show William posing in the middle of some of the night’s performers, including Shawn Mendes, Anitta, Seu Jorge, and Kylie Minogue. The caption on the November 5 post read, "A huge thank you to all the amazing performers at The 2025 Earthshot Prize."

This year’s celebration was extra special for the annual environmental awards ceremony, marking the first time the Prize has been held in Latin America. And prior to the star-studded evening, Prince William took some time to explore his host country.

After arriving on November 3, he made a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, joined by the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes.

William also received the keys to the city. And if that wasn’t enough adventure for one trip, he later hit the world-famous Copacabana Beach, showing off his competitive side in a friendly game of beach volleyball.