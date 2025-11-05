Prince William Was Just Dethroned from This Title After Two Years

According to GEO agency Reboot Online, the results weren’t just based on fan votes or vibes, they actually conducted “scientific research” to determine the rankings. The team used a weighted formula to create a “sexy score,” combining factors like height, cranial luminance (yes, head shine counts), the golden ratio, vocal attractiveness, eye-width ratio, smile analysis, positive media perception and even “sexy” search volumes.

Dwayne earned an impressive 8.84 out of 10 on the sexy scale, which was enough for him to reclaim the top spot after the Prince of Wales knocked him out of it in 2023 and 2024.

The action star, who’s been rocking the bald look since 2003, scored a perfect 10 for facial structure, the highest among all bald celebrities. He also ranked second overall for “sexy” and “shirtless” searches, coming in just behind Jeff Bezos.

Rounding out the top 10: French soccer coach Thierry Henry (3), actor Jason Statham (4), drag queen and TV host RuPaul (5), actor Vin Diesel (6), former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal (7), musician and songwriter Travis Barker (8), model and actor Tyson Beckford (9) and actor Woody Harrelson (10).