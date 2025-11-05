About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Was Just Dethroned from This Title After Two Years

There's a new top dog in town

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
3:41pm
PrinceWilliamSexiestBaldMan
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s officially that time of year when all the sexy superlatives start rolling in. So far, we’ve seen the usual suspects like Sexiest Man Alive (with a history-making pick, btw), Sexiest Cat Dad and now, Sexiest Bald Man. It’s a title that was first bestowed upon Prince William in 2023 and he impressively held onto it through 2024. But this year, his reign has officially come to an end.

The coveted title of Sexiest Bald Man for 2025 goes to none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Don’t worry, though, Prince William didn’t fall far. He’s still sitting pretty in the number two spot.)

According to GEO agency Reboot Online, the results weren’t just based on fan votes or vibes, they actually conducted “scientific research” to determine the rankings. The team used a weighted formula to create a “sexy score,” combining factors like height, cranial luminance (yes, head shine counts), the golden ratio, vocal attractiveness, eye-width ratio, smile analysis, positive media perception and even “sexy” search volumes.

Dwayne earned an impressive 8.84 out of 10 on the sexy scale, which was enough for him to reclaim the top spot after the Prince of Wales knocked him out of it in 2023 and 2024.

The action star, who’s been rocking the bald look since 2003, scored a perfect 10 for facial structure, the highest among all bald celebrities. He also ranked second overall for “sexy” and “shirtless” searches, coming in just behind Jeff Bezos.

Rounding out the top 10: French soccer coach Thierry Henry (3), actor Jason Statham (4), drag queen and TV host RuPaul (5), actor Vin Diesel (6), former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal (7), musician and songwriter Travis Barker (8), model and actor Tyson Beckford (9) and actor Woody Harrelson (10).

Bald Men 25 PR v1
Courtesy of GEO agency Reboot Online

Even with his dethroning, Prince William remains one of the world’s most admired bald men. He earned a 7.84 in positive media perception and an impressive 9.3 on the golden ratio scale. The future king also ranks third in vocal attractiveness and still lands among the top five for “sexy” searches.

