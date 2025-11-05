Prince William Was Just Dethroned from This Title After Two Years

It’s officially that time of year when all the sexy superlatives start rolling in. So far, we’ve seen the usual suspects like Sexiest Man Alive (with a history-making pick, btw), Sexiest Cat Dad and now, Sexiest Bald Man. It’s a title that was first bestowed upon Prince William in 2023 and he impressively held onto it through 2024. But this year, his reign has officially come to an end.
The coveted title of Sexiest Bald Man for 2025 goes to none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Don’t worry, though, Prince William didn’t fall far. He’s still sitting pretty in the number two spot.)