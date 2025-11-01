About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Dave Franco Is Named 2025's Sexiest Cat Dad Alive—and I'm Confused

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 1, 2025
2:00pm
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

So apparently, Dave Franco has been crowned People’s Sexiest Cat Dad Alive… and honestly? I have questions. (Don’t worry, we’ll unpack that in a sec.)

The reveal all went down on the October 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon, 51, surprised the Regretting You star, 40, with the unexpected honor. He announced that Franco had officially won People’s Sexiest Cat Dad in the 2025 Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll, beating out some seriously worthy contenders, including Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Ruffalo and Myles Turner.

When Fallon broke the news, Franco couldn’t help but laugh before giving what might be the most wholesome acceptance speech of all time. “I feel like I have been silently campaigning for this my whole life,” he said. “I never realized how rare it was for a man to be obsessed with his cats until every journalist brought it up in every interview I’ve ever done.”

He went on to shout out his furry friends, past and present: “I of course have to thank Max and Otis. You guys, as if they’re watching, make me laugh more than anyone on Earth. I gotta give a shout-out to my old cats, Harry and Arturo.”

Now, here’s where my confusion comes in, not because Dave Franco won (the man clearly loves his cats), but because I didn’t even know this category existed. Apparently, People introduced the Sexiest Man Alive Readers' Choice poll so fans could weigh in on everything from up-and-coming heartthrobs to “green flag” fictional characters.

And if you’re wondering who’s snagging the big title of Sexiest Man Alive this year, you haven’t missed it yet. The reveal is set for November 3, so go ahead and mark that on your calendar. Last year’s Sexiest Man Alive was none other than John Krasinski, which took a few people (including him) by surprise.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” Krasinski recalled of his reaction after learning he was selected. “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

