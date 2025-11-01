Dave Franco Is Named 2025's Sexiest Cat Dad Alive—and I'm Confused

So apparently, Dave Franco has been crowned People’s Sexiest Cat Dad Alive… and honestly? I have questions. (Don’t worry, we’ll unpack that in a sec.)

The reveal all went down on the October 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon, 51, surprised the Regretting You star, 40, with the unexpected honor. He announced that Franco had officially won People’s Sexiest Cat Dad in the 2025 Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll, beating out some seriously worthy contenders, including Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Ruffalo and Myles Turner.

When Fallon broke the news, Franco couldn’t help but laugh before giving what might be the most wholesome acceptance speech of all time. “I feel like I have been silently campaigning for this my whole life,” he said. “I never realized how rare it was for a man to be obsessed with his cats until every journalist brought it up in every interview I’ve ever done.”