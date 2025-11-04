Jonathan Bailey Didn't Just Win the Sexiest Man Alive Title, He Made History

It’s official! Jonathan Bailey has just been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 and he’s making history while he’s at it.

The Bridgerton star, 37, was unveiled as this year’s honoree during a dramatic reveal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon kicked things off with a few cheeky clues for the audience, teasing, “You might be familiar with his slutty little glasses,” before adding, “He had a fantastic year starring in not one but two giant blockbusters, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wicked.”

When Fallon finally announced Bailey’s name, a set of blue curtains opened to reveal the actor standing proudly in front of his People magazine cover.