We Just Got a 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Update & There Are Three New Faces in the Ton

Dearest gentle reader, I come bearing news from the world of Bridgerton and it's far more intriguing than the usual breadcrumbs we've been fed. While Netflix has slowly teased fans of the hit Shondaland regency romance (based on Julia Quinn’s beloved book series) with sneak peeks and casting whispers over the past year, the latest update is a bit more substantial and it involves three brand-new characters entering the ballroom.

First, a quick recap, season four will center on none other than Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his long-awaited love story with Sophie Beckett (played by newcomer Yerin Ha). Their tale, adapted from An Offer from a Gentleman, has been described as a Cinderella-inspired fairy tale, with a twist, of course.

But Yerin isn’t the only fresh face this season.