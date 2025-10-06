About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

We Just Got a 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Update & There Are Three New Faces in the Ton

The drama is already brewing

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 6, 2025
5:49pm
BridgertonSeason4
﻿LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dearest gentle reader, I come bearing news from the world of Bridgerton and it's far more intriguing than the usual breadcrumbs we've been fed. While Netflix has slowly teased fans of the hit Shondaland regency romance (based on Julia Quinn’s beloved book series) with sneak peeks and casting whispers over the past year, the latest update is a bit more substantial and it involves three brand-new characters entering the ballroom.

First, a quick recap, season four will center on none other than Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his long-awaited love story with Sophie Beckett (played by newcomer Yerin Ha). Their tale, adapted from An Offer from a Gentleman, has been described as a Cinderella-inspired fairy tale, with a twist, of course.

But Yerin isn’t the only fresh face this season.

BridgertonS4cast
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

On September 29, Netflix confirmed the arrival of three new characters who are sure to shake things up in the ton:

  • Lady Araminta Li (played by Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Lady Araminta is determined to secure a match for at least one of her debuting daughters. She's fabulous, sharp-tongued and thrives on maintaining her place in high society, meaning anything (or anyone) that threatens that status will not be tolerated.
Birdgertton
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
  • Rosamund Li (played by Michelle Mao): The eldest daughter and Araminta’s pride and joy. Rosamund is beautiful, vain and laser-focused on winning the heart of one Benedict Bridgerton. She’s not above playing games to get what she wants and this season, she wants him.
  • Posy Li (played by Isabella Wei): The overlooked younger sister. Posy is sweet, talkative and often says the wrong thing at the wrong time. While she’s also making her debut this season, her mother rarely puts her in the spotlight but something tells me she might just surprise everyone.

Of course, it wouldn't be Bridgerton without a few returning favorites gracing our screens. Season two leads Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) will return, offering a glimpse into their married life. Season three sweethearts Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) are also on the cast list, along with the rest of the Bridgerton family and fan-favorite characters from past seasons.

While Netflix hasn’t given us an exact release date, they did confirm that Bridgerton season four is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

Here’s to hoping that “sometime” means sooner rather than later.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

18 Shows Like ‘Bridgerton’

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe