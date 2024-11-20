Who Is Jonathan Bailey’s Partner? ‘Wicked’ Star Says He’s Dating a ‘Lovely Man’

The Duke of Hastings was all the rage in season one of Bridgerton, but sideburn king Anthony Bridgerton took the spotlight in the show’s second and third installments with his love interest Kate Sharma. Before millions of viewers watched as Penelope Featherington and Collin Bridgerton danced around a blossoming romance in season three, they devoured the entirety of season two, which follows the 9th Viscount Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his love triangle with two sisters.

Since then, the British-born actor has continued to win over audiences with his appearances in the steamy Showtime series Fellow Travelers—for which he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2024 Emmys Awards—and the West End revival of Cock. This year, he was Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth. Oh, and he also portrays Fiyero in Wicked: Part One and the soon-to-be-released Part 2 hitting theaters November 21. To cap off this stellar run, he's also been proclaimed People's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

But with all these romantic roles to his name, inquiring minds (ahem, me) still want to know: Is Jonathan Bailey taken IRL? And if so, who is the actor’s partner? Well, I did some sleuthing à la Lady Whistledown and learned that the 36-year-old actor is indeed taken. Careful to avoid details, Bailey told The Standard that he is seeing a "lovely man" and that "it's not secret, but it's private."

Keep reading for details on Jonathan Bailey’s partner.