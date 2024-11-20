About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Who Is Jonathan Bailey’s Partner? ‘Wicked’ Star Says He’s Dating a ‘Lovely Man’

Including his dating history and relationship status

By Nakeisha Campbell
Updated Nov 4, 2025
The Duke of Hastings was all the rage in season one of Bridgerton, but sideburn king Anthony Bridgerton took the spotlight in the show’s second and third installments with his love interest Kate Sharma. Before millions of viewers watched as Penelope Featherington and Collin Bridgerton danced around a blossoming romance in season three, they devoured the entirety of season two, which follows the 9th Viscount Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his love triangle with two sisters.

Since then, the British-born actor has continued to win over audiences with his appearances in the steamy Showtime series Fellow Travelers—for which he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2024 Emmys Awards—and the West End revival of Cock. This year, he was Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth. Oh, and he also portrays Fiyero in Wicked: Part One and the soon-to-be-released Part 2 hitting theaters November 21. To cap off this stellar run, he's also been proclaimed People's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

But with all these romantic roles to his name, inquiring minds (ahem, me) still want to know: Is Jonathan Bailey taken IRL? And if so, who is the actor’s partner? Well, I did some sleuthing à la Lady Whistledown and learned that the 36-year-old actor is indeed taken. Careful to avoid details, Bailey told The Standard that he is seeing a "lovely man" and that "it's not secret, but it's private."

Keep reading for details on Jonathan Bailey’s partner.

1. Who Is Jonathan Bailey’s Partner?

Bailey confirmed that he's currently in a relationship while speaking with The Standard in December 2023. However, he prefers to keep the details of his love life private.

According to the outlet, he didn't reveal a name, but Bailey did say that he's seeing “a lovely man.” He added, “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

2. What Is His Dating History?

Unfortunately, Bailey hasn’t shared details about his dating history. While speaking with GQ about his personal life, the actor explained why he originally hid his sexuality when breaking into Hollywood. He recalled overhearing a fellow actor being told, “[There are] two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay.”

Bailey said, “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight.”

He continued, “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this.’ I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

3. Is He Dating James Ellis?

You may have noticed that Bailey casually referred to a “boyfriend” during his GQ interview in 2022. It’s likely that he didn’t use the term literally, but it’s worth noting that the Bridgerton star attended The Olivier Awards with James Ellis back in 2019. And in 2021, the two were spotted having dinner in Notting Hill, which sparked even more dating rumors.

In one notable moment, Bailey actually kissed Ellis before he walked onto the stage to accept his Olivier Award in 2019. Then, during his acceptance speech, the actor discussed the importance of his show, Company, in the history of queer storytelling. “You know, at a time where acknowledging the very existence of LGBTQ people in our schools is being questioned, we have been able to, as a company, show a lovely and celebratory snapshot of gay love,” Bailey said. “That LGBTQ people really aren't that different. We're not that different. We are just as anxious, and we're just as flawed and desperate to fall in love as everyone else. Thank you to the cast, this is for you!”

Despite kissing Ellis (and talking about love) at the Olivier Awards, neither Bailey nor his rumored partner confirmed that they were officially dating, so it’s likely that the two are just good friends.

4. Did Bailey Date Pippa Bennett-Warner?

Once again, Bailey hasn’t publicly discussed his dating history, but he and British actress Bennett-Warner have been spotted at several outings together, with their most recent pics being taken in November 2018. Not surprisingly, fans were quick to label the two as a couple. But since neither confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship, I’ll take those rumors with a grain of salt.

5. Did Bailey Date Matt Bomer?

Although Bailey and Bomer’s chemistry may be quite convincing on Fellow Travelers, that was all just acting. Bomer has been married to publicist Simon Halls since 2011, and they've welcomed three children via surrogacy.

However, Bomer and Bailey appear to be friends based on their social media interactions. The White Collar actor is often seen commenting on Bailey’s posts, like this carousel, where the Bridgerton star showed off his tennis skills and Bomer commented, “That forehand!”

6. Is It True that Bailey's Life Was Threatened for Being Gay?

The actor detailed a disturbing story about an encounter with a homophobic man at a coffee shop after he attended an LGBTQ+ event.

Per The Standard, Bailey recalled, "He got my cap, and he pulled it off my head and he threw it across the room and he said, ‘Get out of this f***ing coffee shop, you queer."

After putting his cap back on, the guy added, “If you don't take that cap off, I'm gonna f***ing shoot you.” Fortunately, a woman named Angela walked up and started to record the encounter. Bailey said, “Angela, she came up, and she got her phone out and she said, ‘I'm recording this message, I think you are welcome in this country. And what you're saying, I think, is appalling.’ That happened sort of five minutes in, and he left.”

The Bridgerton star continued, "My life was threatened. My body believed it; my brain didn't, and it took me a while to really catch up with it. But I've got friends and security. There are so many people that don't. They are surrounded by that every day, and the torment of what that must be like, the amount of fear that was generated... If that's what children are surrounded by, they're not going to be able to grow in any way. And of course, that's not just an American story. It's international. And it's terrifying, that [here in the U.K.] we're not looking after queer people, in terms of allowing them into the country. Because that is the reality; people’s lives are literally at risk.”

7. Will Jonathan Bailey Appear in Bridgerton Season Four?

Single or not, the actor will reprise his role in the show’s fourth season. In a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey confirmed that season four filming has wrapped, and the show will be out in 2026. “There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it,” he told the publication. “I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’”

8. Was Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth?

Believe it or not, the Emmy-nominated actor swapped carriages and coattails for some Cretaceous carnivores. That’s right, Bailey hit the silver screen alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the franchise.

The movie is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion on an inhospitable planet for dinosaurs, and the film marks a new era following the conclusion of the latest trilogy. Bailey plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis alongside Johansson's Zora Bennett and Ali's Duncan Kincaid. Bailey notably went viral upon the film's release for his "slutty little glasses," which had the internet in stitches.

9. What Else Is Jonathan Bailey In?

Aside from Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, Bailey made a cameo in season three of Heartstopper, as a famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie. He told Variety about being a part of the hit show. "Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people, and I wish I had that growing up," he shared.

And if you've been listening to "Dancing Through Life" on repeat since Wicked came out (like I have), then you'll be happy to know that Bailey is returning as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, releasing November 21, 2025. He also starred in a stage product of Shakespeare's Richard III in the title role during the late winter and early spring in London.

10. About That "Sexiest Man Alive" Award

To cap off his extraordinary year, Bailey is People's Sexiest Man Alive, which the publication announced on November 3.

"It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out," he told the outlet.

