Prince William Photographed on Copacabana Beach During Brazil Trip Sans Kate Middleton

Prince William kicked off his five-day trip to Brazil with a very eventful first day. Highlights included a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (and the photos are breathtaking). He also received the keys to the city. And if that wasn’t enough, the Prince of Wales made a stop at the world-famous Copacabana Beach.

On social media, William, 43, shared several photos and videos from the outing, showing him at the iconic beach. There are shots of him at the lifeguard stand, posing with kids and soaking in the sun and sea.