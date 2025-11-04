About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Photographed on Copacabana Beach During Brazil Trip Sans Kate Middleton

He's still in his element

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 4, 2025
5:22pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William kicked off his five-day trip to Brazil with a very eventful first day. Highlights included a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (and the photos are breathtaking). He also received the keys to the city. And if that wasn’t enough, the Prince of Wales made a stop at the world-famous Copacabana Beach.

On social media, William, 43, shared several photos and videos from the outing, showing him at the iconic beach. There are shots of him at the lifeguard stand, posing with kids and soaking in the sun and sea.

"Protecting Copacabana Beach is a full-time occupation—and not just when it comes to saving lives," read the caption. "Fascinating to meet the emergency responders keeping people safe on one of the world’s most visited beaches. From operating boats and helicopters, to engaging young people through ocean sustainability projects, the beach’s lifeguards are the Copacabana’s superheroes!"

Kate Middleton was notably absent, though that’s not exactly surprising. The couple recently moved to Forest Lodge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, so it’s likely she’s back in the U.K. helping get things settled.

The move follows months of speculation. The family previously lived at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and before that, their base was Kensington Palace in London.

According to People, Prince William and Kate Middleton see Forest Lodge, a sprawling eight-bedroom Georgian-era mansion, as their "forever home," and it’ll stay their official residence even once William becomes king. It’s a clear upgrade from their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, with major renovations recently completed at the couple’s own expense, the first big updates since 2001. They’re also keeping things low-key staff-wise, sticking with just their full-time nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeepers who’ll likely stay on.

There's a few more days left of William's trip, plenty of time for Princess Catherine to make a surprise appearance.

