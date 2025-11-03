Camera Catches Prince William a Thousand Feet Up—and the View Is Breathtaking

If you keep up with the royals, you know they’ve practically traveled all over the world and they have the stunning photos to prove it. From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visits to Italy to Duchess Sophie’s trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, there’s no shortage of breathtaking moments. And now, there’s a new addition to the royal travel album, thanks to Prince William’s latest adventure.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is currently on a five-day trip to Brazil and the photos from day one are already rolling in. Part of his first-day itinerary included a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes and the photos from their outing are absolutely breathtaking.

In one shot, the prince and the mayor are seen chatting but the real showstopper is the background, a sweeping view of Brazil’s lush greenery, dramatic mountains and sprawling cityscape filled with buildings and homes. The two public figures look tiny compared to the vast, cinematic landscape behind them.