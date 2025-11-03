About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Camera Catches Prince William a Thousand Feet Up—and the View Is Breathtaking

*books trip to Brazil*

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 3, 2025
8:30pm
Prince William
Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

If you keep up with the royals, you know they’ve practically traveled all over the world and they have the stunning photos to prove it. From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visits to Italy to Duchess Sophie’s trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, there’s no shortage of breathtaking moments. And now, there’s a new addition to the royal travel album, thanks to Prince William’s latest adventure.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is currently on a five-day trip to Brazil and the photos from day one are already rolling in. Part of his first-day itinerary included a visit to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes and the photos from their outing are absolutely breathtaking.

In one shot, the prince and the mayor are seen chatting but the real showstopper is the background, a sweeping view of Brazil’s lush greenery, dramatic mountains and sprawling cityscape filled with buildings and homes. The two public figures look tiny compared to the vast, cinematic landscape behind them.

GettyImages 2244799852
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A little background: Sugarloaf Mountain sits on a peninsula at the mouth of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro and its peak rests at about 1,300 feet high. So it’s no wonder the view looks this spectacular.

On social media, the Prince of Wales shared his own appreciation for the scenery, posting several photos and videos from the visit.

“The view of Rio from Sugarloaf is breathtaking,” one caption read. “A perfect first spot to visit here in Rio—it was great to meet with Mayor Paes and members of the public there today… and to receive the keys to the city too!”

“Honoured to receive the keys to the city at the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro ahead of an exciting few days for The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife,” he added.

View aside, Prince William also looked effortlessly dapper for his first day in the city, sporting his signature navy look with a twist, swapping in a sleek gray jacket.

Over the coming days, Prince William will take part in several environmental engagements across Rio, leading up to the fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 5.

In the meantime, I'm sure there are plenty more stunning photos still to come.

