About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Arresting Black-and-White Photo of This Royal Standing Alone Among the Trees Is My Favorite Pic of October

Who doesn't love a striking black-and-white shot?

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Oct 28, 2025
4:07pm
prince william kate middleton best royal photo
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

October has been quite the month for gorgeous photos of our favorite British royal family membersKate Middleton and Prince William included. This shouldn't be too surprising as the royals have been extremely active now that their summer vacation is long over. We've had trips to the Vatican, visits from major world leaders and even stops at the pumpkin patch.

But with all the outings and all the eye-catching photos, a few moments stood out from the rest. Here, my three favorite royal family pictures of October 2025, ranked.

kate-middleton-black-or-white-photo-black-and-white
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

3. Catherine, Will and the Ring

In mid-October, Princess Catherine and Prince William were caught on camera in this stunning black-and-white image during their outing at Long Meadow Cider farm in Northern Ireland. In the pic, the married couple could be seen smiling, with Catherine playfully tugging at her wedding ring.

And the way she's looking at her husband? Looks like love to me...

2. Charles, Camilla and the Sistine Chapel

It was a momentous occasion just a few days back when King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV (and prayed alongside him) as part of an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel. It was this moment of public prayer beneath the Michelangelo ceiling that felt the most jaw-dropping—and which became my second favorite photo of the month.

The Sistine Chapel views, plus the solemnity of the service are on full display in the slideshow pics, which were taken by Vatican Media and posted to Instagram by the Royal Family.

prince william black and white photo
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

1. Prince William Alone Among the Trees

However, my favorite royal picture from October has to be this solo shot of Prince William from the same trip to Long Meadow Cider farm. He stands in the orchard alone (showing off his signature move), looking stoic and pensive. It really is a breathtaking shot.

Was it the only pic of the prince by himself all month? No, there was also a notable close-up taken at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial on October 1, 2025, in London. But IMHO, this photo amongst the trees truly takes the royal cake.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Meghan Markle’s Backyard Looked Calm & Serene—But I Couldn’t Ignore What I Heard Off-Camera

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe