Arresting Black-and-White Photo of This Royal Standing Alone Among the Trees Is My Favorite Pic of October

However, my favorite royal picture from October has to be this solo shot of Prince William from the same trip to Long Meadow Cider farm. He stands in the orchard alone (showing off his signature move), looking stoic and pensive. It really is a breathtaking shot.

Was it the only pic of the prince by himself all month? No, there was also a notable close-up taken at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial on October 1, 2025, in London. But IMHO, this photo amongst the trees truly takes the royal cake.

