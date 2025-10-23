Vatican Photographer Captures Breathtaking Photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla with the Pope

This particular visit by Charles and Camilla is said to mark a “significant moment” in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which Charles is Supreme Governor, according to People. It also comes during the 2025 Jubilee Year, which occurs every 25 years and is a special time for the Catholic Church. (It’s also often referred to as the Holy Year and was first established in the 14th century by Pope Boniface VIII as a way to focus on 12 months of forgiveness and reconciliation.)

The service itself was designed to underline the harmony between the two churches. In addition to the joint moment of prayer, today’s visit also felt meaningful in that it carries out a commitment made by Charles when he traveled to Rome in early April to meet with Pope Francis, who was ailing, and unfortunately, unable to carry out their engagements as planned. (Pope Francis passed away on April 21.)

Back to the photos: They’re a breathtaking chronicle of a historical day.