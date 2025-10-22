About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Cameras Capture King Charles & Queen Camilla Stepping Off Royal Jet for Historic Visit to Meet the New Pope

Welcome to Rome, Your Majesties

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Oct 22, 2025
5:38pm
king charles queen camilla pope visit
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fans of the British royal family have been anxiously awaiting a historic moment from King Charles and Queen Camilla: their first official meeting with the new pope, Pope Leo XIV.

Just a few days ago, a social post confirmed, "Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church."

And now, that moment is nearly upon us as the monarch and his wife arrived via the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager at Rome's Ciampino Airport. Fortunately, cameras were there to capture the plane landing...

king charles queen camilla pope visit
Samir Hussein/WireImage

...as well as the moment the duo emerged from the plane.

King Charles descended the stairs with Queen Camilla just a step behind him. For their grand arrival, the monarch wore a grey suit and blue tie, while the queen donned a long dark trench.

king charles queen camilla pope visit
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Per the caption of a new Instagram post, "The King and Queen have arrived for their State Visit to the Holy See."

The post went on to explain the historical meaning of the trip: "The visit will mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor."

It continued, "It will recognize the ecumenical work the two churches have undertaken and reflect the Jubilee year's theme of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope.'"

Their visit will include a formal meeting with the Pope inside the Apostolic Palace. They’ll also visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls and later attend a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, which trains priests from across the Commonwealth. Another important stop is meeting Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, an organization doing grassroots work to combat violence against women and girls.

I'll be keeping my eyes peeled as the memorable moments unfold on this history-making trip.

