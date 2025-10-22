About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Teams Up with Very Unexpected Actor in Latest Royal Project

That voice is so recognizable

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 22, 2025
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s not exactly shocking when royals pop up with some of our favorite celebrities. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Prince William and two of his kids posed with Taylor Swift and remember when Denzel Washington met King Charles last year? So, while the latest celeb-royal collab shouldn't be surprising, it still made me stop mid-scroll.

Prince William has teamed up with Matthew McConaughey for a new video promoting his Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award he founded in 2020 to spotlight and support solutions to the planet’s biggest challenges. While neither William nor Matthew appear on-screen, the Interstellar actor lends his voice to the clip, which features vibrant shots of nature, wildlife and the environment.

"Meet the world’s true action heroes - voiced by the one and only Matthew McConaughey," the caption read. "These leaders are creating a healthier, wealthier world for us all."

Matthew isn’t the only celeb Prince William has tapped to champion the cause. In a separate post, Earthshot revealed the star-studded lineup of presenters and performers for the 2025 Awards Night and yes, it's stacked. Performers include Anitta, Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, just to name a few.

"From musicians, to sports icons, to environmental activists, some of the world's most influential people will join us in Rio to celebrate our Finalists and announce our five Winners," the caption revealed.

Of course, teaming up with big-name celebrities is kind of Prince William's thing at this point.

He’s previously collaborated with Robert Irwin and back in the summer, during a visit to Earthshot Prize finalist Colorifix, he was joined by none other than Australian actress and all-around icon Cate Blanchett.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

