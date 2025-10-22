Prince William Teams Up with Very Unexpected Actor in Latest Royal Project

It’s not exactly shocking when royals pop up with some of our favorite celebrities. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Prince William and two of his kids posed with Taylor Swift and remember when Denzel Washington met King Charles last year? So, while the latest celeb-royal collab shouldn't be surprising, it still made me stop mid-scroll.

Prince William has teamed up with Matthew McConaughey for a new video promoting his Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award he founded in 2020 to spotlight and support solutions to the planet’s biggest challenges. While neither William nor Matthew appear on-screen, the Interstellar actor lends his voice to the clip, which features vibrant shots of nature, wildlife and the environment.