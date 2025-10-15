About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Looks Just Like Him & They’re Playing Father-Son Onscreen Too

He inherited looks and talent

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 15, 2025
1:45pm
It’s always fun to spot the resemblance between celeb parents and their kids—whether it’s Heidi Klum and Leni, Jessica Alba and Honor or Mark Consuelos and his son Joaquin. And no? Another famous father-son duo has entered the chat: Matthew McConaughey and his 17-year-old son, Levi.

While the pair mostly stays out of the public eye, they’re stepping into the spotlight thanks to their new Apple TV+ film, The Lost Bus and the resemblance is wild. From their facial structure to their matching hairlines (even their noses!), it’s clear Levi is his dad’s mini-me. Honestly, he could pass for the Brazilian version of Matthew—fitting, since Levi’s mom, Camila Alves McConaughey, is from Brazil.

But Levi didn’t just inherit his dad’s looks, he’s picked up the acting gene too. In The Lost Bus, the duo plays (what else?) a father and son, marking Levi’s on-screen debut alongside his Oscar-winning dad.

The film is based on the real-life story of bus driver Kevin McKay (played by Matthew), who heroically drove 22 schoolchildren and a teacher to safety during California’s devastating 2018 Camp Fire—the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history. America Ferrera also stars.

The Lost Bus premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in early September, opened in select theaters on September 19, and hit Apple TV+ on October 3. And yes, it’s already getting serious love, holding a 94% audience score and 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, if you're curious to see Matthew and Levi McConaughey team up and want a film that’ll tug at your heartstrings The Lost Bus is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
