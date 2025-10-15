Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Looks Just Like Him & They’re Playing Father-Son Onscreen Too

It’s always fun to spot the resemblance between celeb parents and their kids—whether it’s Heidi Klum and Leni, Jessica Alba and Honor or Mark Consuelos and his son Joaquin. And no? Another famous father-son duo has entered the chat: Matthew McConaughey and his 17-year-old son, Levi.

While the pair mostly stays out of the public eye, they’re stepping into the spotlight thanks to their new Apple TV+ film, The Lost Bus and the resemblance is wild. From their facial structure to their matching hairlines (even their noses!), it’s clear Levi is his dad’s mini-me. Honestly, he could pass for the Brazilian version of Matthew—fitting, since Levi’s mom, Camila Alves McConaughey, is from Brazil.