Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Is Her Twin in More Ways Than One in New Pics

When it comes to parents and their kids, it’s almost inevitable that traits, whether it’s looks, quirks or talents, get passed down. Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti already has his hair and Chrissy Teigen’s kids are clearly picking up her kitchen skills. And when it comes to Heidi Klum? The resemblance between her and daughter Leni is seriously next-level.
The German supermodel, 52, is gearing up to host HeidiFest, a TV special filmed at a brewery in Munich that promises the ultimate pre-Oktoberfest bash. It’ll feature her family, invited guests and a star-studded lineup for the celebration—but ahead of the big day, Heidi gave fans a sneak peek.
On September 17, she shared a carousel of snapshots with 21-year-old daughter Leni, both dressed in traditional Dirndls, a classic Alpine dress featuring a fitted bodice, full skirt and apron.