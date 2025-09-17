About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Is Her Twin in More Ways Than One in New Pics

They share more than just looks

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 17, 2025
7:58pm
HK
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it comes to parents and their kids, it’s almost inevitable that traits, whether it’s looks, quirks or talents, get passed down. Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti already has his hair and Chrissy Teigen’s kids are clearly picking up her kitchen skills. And when it comes to Heidi Klum? The resemblance between her and daughter Leni is seriously next-level.

The German supermodel, 52, is gearing up to host HeidiFest, a TV special filmed at a brewery in Munich that promises the ultimate pre-Oktoberfest bash. It’ll feature her family, invited guests and a star-studded lineup for the celebration—but ahead of the big day, Heidi gave fans a sneak peek.

On September 17, she shared a carousel of snapshots with 21-year-old daughter Leni, both dressed in traditional Dirndls, a classic Alpine dress featuring a fitted bodice, full skirt and apron.

“In which Dirndl do you like us best? 1, 2 or 3?” Klum asked in the caption.

In the first photo, Leni wears a sleek all-black ensemble while Heidi sports a maroon and cream look. The second photo shows them in green and cream pairings and the third? A matching grey-and-black moment. While the outfits alone are worthy of a double-take, what really stood out is their eerily similar poses.

In photo one, they’re both holding the sides of their skirts. In photo two, their hands rest naturally by their sides. And in the final shot? A matching hands-on-hips power pose. They're twinning in more than just looks but mannerisms too.

Of course, this isn’t their first coordinated style moment.

HL
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Back at the Venice Film Festival, the mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet in the same gown but styled to fit their own vibe.

Heidi wore a blush off-the-shoulder version with a corset bodice and flowing skirt. Leni opted for the black version with spaghetti straps and a sleek silhouette. Both looked stunning.

From red carpets to Oktoberfest? These two keep the fashion moments coming.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Heidi Klum Posts Throwback Video of Her Kids and This One Detail Is Just Too Cute

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe