About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William Just Returned to His Signature Look After a Rare Style Switch-Up

He looks dapper in both

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 20, 2025
3:01pm
PrinceWilliam signaturelook
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s always a treat to see the royals out and about but what’s sometimes even more fascinating is what they wear. It’s no surprise that they’ll tailor their outfits to match the event, like when Kate Middleton wore French designer Dior during a French State Visit or Queen Camilla’s symbolic brooches. But the royal who recently caught my eye because of his outfit? Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, marked 60 years of the London Ambulance headquarters in Waterloo on October 17, 2025, in London, England. While there, he spoke to members of staff, paramedics and other front-line workers—and he did it all in his signature classic navy suit. For this outing, he paired it with a light blue shirt, maroon tie, matching pants and brown suede-looking shoes.

GettyImages 2241144777 1
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While a navy suit is nothing out of the ordinary for Prince William, it did come right after a style switch-up.

The Prince of Wales recently had a jam-packed day of engagements in Northern Ireland with wife Kate Middleton, 43. They stopped by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s brand-new Learning and Development College in Cookstown, then visited Mallon Farm and wrapped the day with some very fall-forward activities at Long Meadow Cider.

Photos taken at Long Meadow show Prince William wearing something a little different for once: a brown jacket instead of his usual navy one.

GettyImages 2241371765
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And in case you needed even more proof that a navy suit is truly his default, just one day before that Northern Ireland trip, during a visit to RAF Benson, he was back in his classic look: navy suit, white shirt, red tie, black shoes. A few days before that, when William stepped out with his father King Charles? Same formula: navy suit, white shirt, blue patterned tie and black shoes.

You know what they say—if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

New Black-and-White Photo Shows Prince William & Kate Middleton Walking Alone—& She's Grabbing Her Engagement Ring

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe