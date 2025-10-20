Prince William Just Returned to His Signature Look After a Rare Style Switch-Up

It’s always a treat to see the royals out and about but what’s sometimes even more fascinating is what they wear. It’s no surprise that they’ll tailor their outfits to match the event, like when Kate Middleton wore French designer Dior during a French State Visit or Queen Camilla’s symbolic brooches. But the royal who recently caught my eye because of his outfit? Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, marked 60 years of the London Ambulance headquarters in Waterloo on October 17, 2025, in London, England. While there, he spoke to members of staff, paramedics and other front-line workers—and he did it all in his signature classic navy suit. For this outing, he paired it with a light blue shirt, maroon tie, matching pants and brown suede-looking shoes.