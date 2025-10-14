About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Queen Camilla’s Brooch Is Pricey—But It’s the Symbolism That's Doing All The Talking

She is queen, after all

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 14, 2025
5:05pm
Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to royal accessories, Queen Camilla knows how to make a statement. From a jaw-dropping $2.5 million sparkler to vintage pieces loaded with family history, her brooch collection is basically the royal version of a flex. And her most recent pick fits right into the mix as it's meaningful, elegant and, yep, pricey.

On Saturday, October 11, the 78-year-old royal stepped out to officially open the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival. She kicked things off at the Clock Tower Stage alongside British historian and festival founder Simon Sebag Montefiore. Later, she hosted a reception welcoming authors, charity partners, festival supporters and students from the London Academy of Excellence.

Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla’s look for the day was classic with a twist. She wore a rich, dark green ensemble with a subtle animal print and topped it off with a crown-shaped brooch. According to diamond professionals at UK retailer Steven Stone, the piece isn’t just pretty—it’s symbolic, too.

“The design of Queen Camilla’s brooch is reminiscent of a ducal coronet or royal crown. Crafted in yellow gold, the base is set with shimmering diamonds, while the upper edge is adorned with delicate golden pearl-like ornaments. Traditionally, such brooches are worn as emblems of royal status,” Maxwell Stone, Creative Director of Steven Stone, shared.

Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“This particular piece was first notably seen in February 2018, when Queen Camilla—then the Duchess of Cornwall—wore it during a visit to Yorkshire alongside King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales," Stone added. "Though it doesn’t carry a widely recognised name like some historic royal jewels, the brooch is acknowledged as a symbolic accessory that reflects Queen Camilla’s rank and official role within the royal family.”

And the price tag? While it’s not quite in the multi-million-dollar club, Stone estimates it to be worth around $10,000—which proves that even her more subtle pieces come with serious status.

