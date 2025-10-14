Queen Camilla’s Brooch Is Pricey—But It’s the Symbolism That's Doing All The Talking

When it comes to royal accessories, Queen Camilla knows how to make a statement. From a jaw-dropping $2.5 million sparkler to vintage pieces loaded with family history, her brooch collection is basically the royal version of a flex. And her most recent pick fits right into the mix as it's meaningful, elegant and, yep, pricey.

On Saturday, October 11, the 78-year-old royal stepped out to officially open the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival. She kicked things off at the Clock Tower Stage alongside British historian and festival founder Simon Sebag Montefiore. Later, she hosted a reception welcoming authors, charity partners, festival supporters and students from the London Academy of Excellence.