Queen Camilla Just Wore One of the Royal Family’s Most Historic Brooches

When it comes to royal jewelry, it’s not just about the sparkle—these pieces often come with layers of history and sentiment. From Kate Middleton’s brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana to Queen Camilla’s necklace that may offer subtle insight into her marriage to King Charles, the royal family’s accessories are always more than meets the eye. And Queen Camilla’s latest look is no exception.

During President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, Queen Camilla stepped out in a vibrant blue ensemble but it was her dazzling accessory that stole the spotlight. Pinned to her chest was a glittering piece that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II: the historic Prince Albert brooch.