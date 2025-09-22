About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Queen Camilla Just Wore One of the Royal Family’s Most Historic Brooches

And it's stunning

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 22, 2025
5:57pm
QCamilla
Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to royal jewelry, it’s not just about the sparkle—these pieces often come with layers of history and sentiment. From Kate Middleton’s brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana to Queen Camilla’s necklace that may offer subtle insight into her marriage to King Charles, the royal family’s accessories are always more than meets the eye. And Queen Camilla’s latest look is no exception.

During President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, Queen Camilla stepped out in a vibrant blue ensemble but it was her dazzling accessory that stole the spotlight. Pinned to her chest was a glittering piece that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II: the historic Prince Albert brooch.

QCamilla
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The diamond and sapphire brooch, as reported by Tatler, originally belonged to Queen Victoria and has been passed down through generations. The iconic piece is even said to have inspired Princess Catherine’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring—first given to Princess Diana by King Charles.

The brooch was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, who often wore it with her signature brightly colored outfits, the outlet adds. She received the heirloom when she became queen in 1952 and it remained one of her most treasured pieces.

QCamilla B
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Catherine also embraced royal heritage during the same state visit. She wore another heirloom brooch delicately pinned to her coat—one with roots tracing back to 1863. Originally a necklace that belonged to Queen Alexandra, the piece has since been passed down and worn by Queen Camilla and Princess Diana.

Maxwell Stone, fine jewelry expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, offered more insight into the piece’s craftsmanship.

“This remarkable brooch features approximately four carats of white diamonds, arranged in 18 individual stones,” Stone shared.

And yes, the price tag is just as jaw-dropping.

“On today’s market, it could be valued at around £100,000 (about $136,000 USD),” Stone added.

