Buckingham Palace Just Issued a Huge King Charles & Queen Camilla Update

The royals have barely had a moment to catch their breath since wrapping up their summer holidays and it doesn’t look like things are slowing down anytime soon. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted out and about visiting charities (and yes, even getting into some festive fall activities), Queen Camilla has been championing literacy causes, and Prince Edward has been fulfilling his role as patron of the Lord’s Taverners. Basically, it’s been a full-on schedule.

Now, King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing up for a major international moment.

On October 17, a social post confirmed, "Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church."