news

Buckingham Palace Just Issued a Huge King Charles & Queen Camilla Update

They'll experience a once in a 25 year event.

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 17, 2025
3:02pm
Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royals have barely had a moment to catch their breath since wrapping up their summer holidays and it doesn’t look like things are slowing down anytime soon. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted out and about visiting charities (and yes, even getting into some festive fall activities), Queen Camilla has been championing literacy causes, and Prince Edward has been fulfilling his role as patron of the Lord’s Taverners. Basically, it’s been a full-on schedule.

Now, King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing up for a major international moment.

On October 17, a social post confirmed, "Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church."

Their visit will include a formal meeting with the Pope inside the Apostolic Palace and more.

"Their Majesties and the Pope will attend a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, focused on the theme of 'Care for Creation', reflecting Pope Leo's and His Majesty's commitment to Nature," the post continued.

They’ll also visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls and later attend a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, which trains priests from across the Commonwealth. Another important stop is meeting Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, an organization doing grassroots work to combat violence against women and girls.

Buckingham Palace first announced the visit to the Holy See back on September 29 but didn’t share these specific details until recently.

Originally, Charles and Camilla had been scheduled to visit the Vatican back in April but postponed after reports of Pope Francis’s declining health.

Safe to say, their upcoming return to the Vatican will be another unforgettable moment.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

