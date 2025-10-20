King Charles Secretly Records Podcast with Surprise Guest

The Oscar-winning actress joined the monarch to discuss the Millennium Seed Bank, a initiative that was set up 25 years ago to help preserve nature by studying seeds to protect and restore global biodiversity before they’re wiped out by climate change and other environmental pressures.

The name of the podcast is called Unearthed and Blanchett and the king recorded their chat at Windsor Castle earlier this year in July. As Blanchett states in her introduction at the top of the episode: “The future of life on Earth may very well depend on the seeds stored within this bank.” Blanchett is also an ambassador for the Wakehurst, Sussex-based seed bank, run by the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. (Dr. Elinor Breman, Kew’s senior research leader in seed conservation, also joined for the chat.)