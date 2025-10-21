Meghan Markle’s Backyard Looked Calm & Serene—But I Couldn’t Ignore What I Heard Off-Camera

The scene was undeniably peaceful, you could even hear the wind softly blowing, but there was another background detail that caught my ear. A closer listen revealed a faint jazz melody playing nearby. As someone who regularly scrolls Meghan’s feed, I can confirm: this musical vibe is so her.

In between all the recap clips and photo dumps, the Suits alum loves to pair her posts with music and it’s usually a throwback. Her recent NYC trip video, for example, was set to Dinah Washington’s “If I Were A Bell.” Her Netflix show also featured “Rockin’ Robin” by Bobby Day.

We’ve seen her expansive backyard before, most recently in a sweet cameo from her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4. For International Day of the Girl, Meghan used the moment to share a powerful message aimed at young girls everywhere.