Meghan Markle’s Backyard Looked Calm & Serene—But I Couldn’t Ignore What I Heard Off-Camera

Since Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram this year, we've been graced with all kinds of fun moments. We’ve seen never-before-seen clips of her and Prince Harry twerking (yes, really), sweet snippets of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (and that signature red hair), plus updates on her many ventures, like Netflix’s With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. And in between it all, she’s been giving us little peeks into her home life.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a serene video over the weekend that appeared to be taken in the backyard of her Montecito home. The short Instagram clip, uploaded on October 19, shows a dreamy blue sky with wispy clouds, lush green grass and tall trees gently swaying in the background.