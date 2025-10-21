About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Meghan Markle’s Backyard Looked Calm & Serene—But I Couldn’t Ignore What I Heard Off-Camera

Not at all surprised

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 21, 2025
5:38pm
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

Since Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram this year, we've been graced with all kinds of fun moments. We’ve seen never-before-seen clips of her and Prince Harry twerking (yes, really), sweet snippets of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (and that signature red hair), plus updates on her many ventures, like Netflix’s With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. And in between it all, she’s been giving us little peeks into her home life.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a serene video over the weekend that appeared to be taken in the backyard of her Montecito home. The short Instagram clip, uploaded on October 19, shows a dreamy blue sky with wispy clouds, lush green grass and tall trees gently swaying in the background.

Screenshot 2025 10 20 at 9.37.30 AM
Meghan Markle/Instagram

The scene was undeniably peaceful, you could even hear the wind softly blowing, but there was another background detail that caught my ear. A closer listen revealed a faint jazz melody playing nearby. As someone who regularly scrolls Meghan’s feed, I can confirm: this musical vibe is so her.

In between all the recap clips and photo dumps, the Suits alum loves to pair her posts with music and it’s usually a throwback. Her recent NYC trip video, for example, was set to Dinah Washington’s “If I Were A Bell.” Her Netflix show also featured “Rockin’ Robin” by Bobby Day.

We’ve seen her expansive backyard before, most recently in a sweet cameo from her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4. For International Day of the Girl, Meghan used the moment to share a powerful message aimed at young girls everywhere.

“To all the girls—this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “It’s your right and our responsibility.”

The post included a video of Lilibet running through the grass on a sunny afternoon, followed by a photo of Meghan and her daughter hand in hand, shown from behind.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

