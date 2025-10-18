About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Meghan Markle's Gala Jewelry Was Worth Over $200K But the Meaning Behind It Is Priceless

That's a lot of bling

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 18, 2025
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media

When it comes to best dressed royals, making the list, alongside the likes of Kate Middleton, is Meghan Markle. From her chic monochromtic yellow look, to her mini dress re-wear, to unexpected color combos, she always looks effortlessly chic. She brought that same style to a recent outing however, it was her bling that stole the show, not just because of it's beauty but its price tag and the heartfelt meaning behind it too.

Just last week the Duchess of Sussex attended the Project Healthy Minds annual gala in NYC October 9 to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award, with husband Prince Harry. The couple was honored with a humanitarian award for their advocacy around mental health.

GettyImages 2239623042
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

For the occasion, the Suits alum wore a tailored Giorgio Armani silk suit, opting to go blouse-free underneath the sleek jacket. But while the outfit was a fashion statement in itself, it’s her jewelry that really stole the spotlight.

According to fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, Meghan’s dazzling accessories that night were worth over $200,000 and almost every single piece came with a special meaning.

Let’s break it down: Her $147,000 custom engagement ring (designed by Harry himself) features a diamond from Botswana and two from Princess Diana’s personal collection. Her wedding band? Made from rare Welsh gold gifted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan also wore Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch (valued at $23,000), the iconic Cartier Love bracelet and a Jennifer Meyer tennis bracelet. She also wore a pair of gold and diamond earrings by Ukrainian brand Guzema, reportedly gifted to Meghan by Harry himself.

GettyImages 2240181313
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“It’s clear that sentiment plays a central role in Meghan’s jewellery choices,” said Steven Stone’s Maxwell Stone. “Each piece tells a story.”

So while Meghan may have been draped in designer glamour, every sparkle carried a personal touch from royal heirlooms to thoughtful gifts.

