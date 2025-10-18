Meghan Markle's Gala Jewelry Was Worth Over $200K But the Meaning Behind It Is Priceless

When it comes to best dressed royals, making the list, alongside the likes of Kate Middleton, is Meghan Markle. From her chic monochromtic yellow look, to her mini dress re-wear, to unexpected color combos, she always looks effortlessly chic. She brought that same style to a recent outing however, it was her bling that stole the show, not just because of it's beauty but its price tag and the heartfelt meaning behind it too.

Just last week the Duchess of Sussex attended the Project Healthy Minds annual gala in NYC October 9 to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award, with husband Prince Harry. The couple was honored with a humanitarian award for their advocacy around mental health.