Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Major Hint About 'With Love, Meghan' Season 3 & Things Will Look A Lot Different

When asked if a season three is on the table, she didn’t shy away from hinting at what’s next. "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. And that's a really good one," she shared.

But then came the part that raised eyebrows. Meghan went on to reflect on how much goes into making a full series, adding, "I think looking at that format—again with a year of learns—so we're able to say eight episodes for two seasons it's a lot of work and having done Suits for seven years I remembered what goes into a production."

She also acknowledged the shift in how people are consuming content these days.

"I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes," she continued. "So part of what we're testing out now is it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes and where can I share that with you and how that continues to grow As Ever? So exploring all the options of what it could look like."