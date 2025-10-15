Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Major Hint About 'With Love, Meghan' Season 3 & Things Will Look A Lot Different

If it feels like Meghan Markle has been everywhere in 2025, you’re not imagining it. Between rejoining Instagram, launching her lifestyle brand As Ever, and debuting not one but two seasons of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has been booked and busy.
And while Netflix has already confirmed there’s a holiday special dropping before the end of the year, news about a possible third season of the cooking and entertaining series has been pretty quiet—until now.
During a recent conversation with Fortune magazine, Meghan, 44, opened up about what it’s really like to build a brand as a high-profile founder and dropped some major tea about the direction With Love, Meghan might be heading next. Spoiler: it may not look anything like the eight-episode, 30-minute-per-installment format fans have come to expect.