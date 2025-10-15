About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Major Hint About 'With Love, Meghan' Season 3 & Things Will Look A Lot Different

That's big

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 15, 2025
5:26pm
withlovemeghan
Courtesy of Netflix

If it feels like Meghan Markle has been everywhere in 2025, you’re not imagining it. Between rejoining Instagram, launching her lifestyle brand As Ever, and debuting not one but two seasons of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has been booked and busy.

And while Netflix has already confirmed there’s a holiday special dropping before the end of the year, news about a possible third season of the cooking and entertaining series has been pretty quiet—until now.

During a recent conversation with Fortune magazine, Meghan, 44, opened up about what it’s really like to build a brand as a high-profile founder and dropped some major tea about the direction With Love, Meghan might be heading next. Spoiler: it may not look anything like the eight-episode, 30-minute-per-installment format fans have come to expect.

With Love Meghan n S2 E5 00 11 09 10RC
Courtesy of Netflix

When asked if a season three is on the table, she didn’t shy away from hinting at what’s next. "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. And that's a really good one," she shared.

But then came the part that raised eyebrows. Meghan went on to reflect on how much goes into making a full series, adding, "I think looking at that format—again with a year of learns—so we're able to say eight episodes for two seasons it's a lot of work and having done Suits for seven years I remembered what goes into a production."

She also acknowledged the shift in how people are consuming content these days.

"I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes," she continued. "So part of what we're testing out now is it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes and where can I share that with you and how that continues to grow As Ever? So exploring all the options of what it could look like."

So, while she didn’t confirm exactly what’s coming, it sounds like season three—if it happens—might take on a totally new format. Think: snackable content, possibly shared on social platforms like Instagram or YouTube instead of full episodes on Netflix. And honestly, in the age of short-form everything, that kind of pivot makes sense.

Either way, I’ll be keeping an eye out and counting down to that holiday special dropping this November.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

