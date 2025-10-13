About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Camera Captures Eye-Catching Photo of a Coy Meghan Markle Looking Over Her Shoulder

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 13, 2025
1:00pm
KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Most celebrity photos involve a red carpet moment in front of a step-and-repeat and, no shade, everyone looks flawless, as expected. But there’s just something about an off-guard, not-quite-posed shot that hits different. Case in point: Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made a surprise appearance in Europe recently, stepping out in Paris for Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Fashion Week. She was there to support the brand and its new creative director and Meghan’s friend, Pierpaolo Piccioli. But it wasn’t just the red carpet that caught attention.

Photographers snapped a stunning off-the-cuff shot of the Suits alum. In the photo, she’s captured mid-movement, looking back over her shoulder on her way to the car. Her expression is giving coy, mysterious and just the right touch of glam, while serving a soft, closed-lip smile.

GettyImages 2239267664
Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images

Beyond the photo op, Meghan gave fans a peek into her Paris trip via an Instagram Reel. The short video featured glimpses of her flight views, Paris landmarks, getting glam and even completing a 100-day Duolingo streak (yes, Queen of multitasking). It also showed off some seriously mouth-watering French food.

“About last night,” she captioned the post. “Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga I’ve missed you... thanks for the love.”

The mysterious Parisian look was a total shift from her recent appearance at the One805LIVE! benefit concert in Santa Barbara back in September. At that event, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were all smiles. She wore a navy halter dress with camel-toned heels, while Harry kept things sharp in a dark blazer and trousers.

But this Paris moment? Meghan is in her fashion-forward, quietly powerful, European-era and I'm not mad about it.

