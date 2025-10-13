Camera Captures Eye-Catching Photo of a Coy Meghan Markle Looking Over Her Shoulder

Most celebrity photos involve a red carpet moment in front of a step-and-repeat and, no shade, everyone looks flawless, as expected. But there’s just something about an off-guard, not-quite-posed shot that hits different. Case in point: Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made a surprise appearance in Europe recently, stepping out in Paris for Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Fashion Week. She was there to support the brand and its new creative director and Meghan’s friend, Pierpaolo Piccioli. But it wasn’t just the red carpet that caught attention.

Photographers snapped a stunning off-the-cuff shot of the Suits alum. In the photo, she’s captured mid-movement, looking back over her shoulder on her way to the car. Her expression is giving coy, mysterious and just the right touch of glam, while serving a soft, closed-lip smile.