The Unexpected Travel Hack Meghan Markle Taught Her 'Suits' Costar (I'm Stealing This One)

“You could imagine Meghan would be like, ‘You pack a bag by folding it perfectly and putting [dryer sheets],’” Patrick said, recalling the moment. “I was like 'That is so genius. I never would have thought of that.'”

The hack is one Meghan discussed in season two, episode seven of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she explained, “I always pack with fabric softener sheets layered in between. Just the ones you have in your laundry room. And when you open your bag, it smells so fresh.”

But packing tips aren’t the only clever life hacks the Duchess of Sussex has shared over the years. Another moment that came from the show is a surprisingly simple way to cut a pineapple. In a deleted scene from season one, Meghan is seen prepping a pineapple with her signature precision.

“You know a trick a lot of people do with pineapple, instead of just cutting it?” she says, slicing along the diagonal ridges. “To make the perfect little bite, you follow the wedge.”