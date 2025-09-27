About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

The Unexpected Travel Hack Meghan Markle Taught Her 'Suits' Costar (I'm Stealing This One)

Easy and effective

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 27, 2025
1:00pm
MeghanMarkleTravelHack
Mat Hayward/FilmMagic

When it comes to traveling, there’s no shortage of hacks out there: how to find cheap flights, when to book hotels, how to score free upgrades—the list goes on. So when one trick actually sticks, it’s usually a good one. Turns out, Meghan Markle had one such hack while filming Suits and her co-star Patrick J. Adams is still thinking about it.

If you watched Suits, you’ll remember that Meghan and Patrick played love interests Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, eventually tying the knot onscreen. The duo starred on the hit USA Network series from its debut in 2011 through season 7.

The actor, 44, recently revealed a travel tip he picked up from Meghan during their time on the beloved legal drama. It’s not about what you pack but how you pack it.

Meghan Markle Suits
Shane Mahood/USA Network

“You could imagine Meghan would be like, ‘You pack a bag by folding it perfectly and putting [dryer sheets],’” Patrick said, recalling the moment. “I was like 'That is so genius. I never would have thought of that.'”

The hack is one Meghan discussed in season two, episode seven of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she explained, “I always pack with fabric softener sheets layered in between. Just the ones you have in your laundry room. And when you open your bag, it smells so fresh.”

But packing tips aren’t the only clever life hacks the Duchess of Sussex has shared over the years. Another moment that came from the show is a surprisingly simple way to cut a pineapple. In a deleted scene from season one, Meghan is seen prepping a pineapple with her signature precision.

“You know a trick a lot of people do with pineapple, instead of just cutting it?” she says, slicing along the diagonal ridges. “To make the perfect little bite, you follow the wedge.”

She continues demonstrating the method to her guest, wellness therapist Randi Karin. “When nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something…” she trails off as she pops a bite into her mouth.

Whether it’s travel or food, one thing’s clear, Meghan Markle has a hack for just about everything.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Meghan Markle Gave a Shoutout to Her 'Suits' Character While Attending the Invictus Games

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe