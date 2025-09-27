The Unexpected Travel Hack Meghan Markle Taught Her 'Suits' Costar (I'm Stealing This One)

When it comes to traveling, there’s no shortage of hacks out there: how to find cheap flights, when to book hotels, how to score free upgrades—the list goes on. So when one trick actually sticks, it’s usually a good one. Turns out, Meghan Markle had one such hack while filming Suits and her co-star Patrick J. Adams is still thinking about it.
If you watched Suits, you’ll remember that Meghan and Patrick played love interests Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, eventually tying the knot onscreen. The duo starred on the hit USA Network series from its debut in 2011 through season 7.
The actor, 44, recently revealed a travel tip he picked up from Meghan during their time on the beloved legal drama. It’s not about what you pack but how you pack it.