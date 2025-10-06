Meghan Markle Hits the Red Carpet in Paris, But It’s Her BTS Video That Has Me Buzzing

1. Her Makeup Artist

The one, the only Daniel Martin, who also happens to be Global Director of Artistry for Tatcha, has been working with Meghan since her days in a leading role on Suits. (He also appeared in not one, but two different episodes of her Netflix show.) In multiple clips shared in the behind-the-scenes Instagram reel, posted by the Duchess of Sussex, Martin appears—waving hello alongside the rest of her glam squad at the Hotel Plaza Athénée (where Meghan stayed over the weekend), but also setting out a variety of Tom Ford lipsticks for Meghan to ultimately choose from as he prepped her red carpet look.

2. Her Duolingo Streak

Flash back to 2022, when Meghan revealed to Variety that, post-bedtime with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, she loves to do 10 minutes of Duolingo. “I really wanted to relearn French,” she shared at the time. “I studied it for the four years of high school and then...and then it just went away.” In her video from Paris, she re-affirmed that commitment to practicing the language, showing off a 100-day learning streak with a simple Duolingo graphic, which flashes quickly on the screen. It also served as a reminder that the duchess speaks a grand total of three different languages. (Beyond French and English, she is quite fluent in Spanish, a skill she picked up long before she met Prince Harry during a U.S. Embassy internship in Buenos Aires and while studying abroad in Madrid in the early 2000s.)

3. The Whole Thing Felt Rather Tig-Like

In what is no more than a 30-second Instagram reel, Meghan easily showcases her travel highlights, complete with sights to see and places to eat. No, we don’t know the exact location where she enjoyed her pastry-filled brunch, but we do know the Hotel Plaza Athénée (made iconic on Emily in Paris, but also for its uninterrupted Eiffel Tower views), the Arc de Triomphe and the overall allure of September fashion week in the City of Light. Strung together, it’s hard not to think of Meghan’s pre-royal side hustle running The Tig, where she offered non-stop recommendations for travel, food and wine. This reel feels like another extension of that—and a reminder that Meghan is quite good at editorializing her experiences. (Anyone else wish they could replicate her Parisian itinerary? I do!)