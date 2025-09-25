Meghan Markle Posts Backyard Snapshot with Her 2 Dogs (& There’s a Hidden Message)

That’s not the only significance to the side-by-side palm trees. A centerpiece in the Sussexes’ backyard, they also are said to have inspired the logo for her As Ever brand. Take a peek at her website and you’ll instantly spot the As Ever crest, which features a palm tree with two hummingbirds on either side. (Harry especially favors the bird having found one in his house following the death of Queen Elizabeth, an anecdote he shared in his 2023 memoir, Spare.)

The palm tree sighting (and it’s hidden meaning) isn’t the only thing we love about the pic shared to Instagram by Meghan: Her dress with its puff sleeves and soft yellow hue looks almost ethereal as it catches the light. Definitely the kind of garden attire we aspire to wear.

Bottom line: We wouldn’t mind being beamed into Meghan’s backyard to experience one of those Montecito mornings, too. Dogs included.