This week, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of the Duchess of Sussex with her dogs, Pula and Mia, looking out at her picturesque backyard in Montecito, California. The caption? It was tied to fall: “Crisp air, blue skies and the sweetest moments,” it read before closing out with the addition of a falling leaf emoji. But there was a landscape-related detail we spotted right away: Side-by-side palm trees.
Meghan Markle Posts Backyard Snapshot with Her 2 Dogs (& There’s a Hidden Message)
I spy a certain set of palm trees
As you might recall, Meghan famously gave a 2022 interview to The Cut, in which she shared one of the biggest selling points of the Montecito mansion she now co-owns with her husband, Prince Harry. “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” she shared at the time. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’”
In the conversation, Meghan went on to share her son Archie’s perception of the dovetailing trees in their backyard. “And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”
That’s not the only significance to the side-by-side palm trees. A centerpiece in the Sussexes’ backyard, they also are said to have inspired the logo for her As Ever brand. Take a peek at her website and you’ll instantly spot the As Ever crest, which features a palm tree with two hummingbirds on either side. (Harry especially favors the bird having found one in his house following the death of Queen Elizabeth, an anecdote he shared in his 2023 memoir, Spare.)
The palm tree sighting (and it’s hidden meaning) isn’t the only thing we love about the pic shared to Instagram by Meghan: Her dress with its puff sleeves and soft yellow hue looks almost ethereal as it catches the light. Definitely the kind of garden attire we aspire to wear.
Bottom line: We wouldn’t mind being beamed into Meghan’s backyard to experience one of those Montecito mornings, too. Dogs included.