King Charles & Queen Camilla Just Twinned—And So Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

They say great minds, think alike

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 10, 2025
6:41pm
Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

There’s a long-standing theory that the longer a couple is together, the more they start to take on each other’s traits. Some even say it goes as far as looks but often, it's the little things like shared mannerisms, catchphrases or in this case, matching outfits. And yep, that applies to the royals too. King Charles and Queen Camilla recently stepped out in coordinating looks and, fun twist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same thing on the exact same day.

Starting with the senior royals: Charles and Camilla visited The Albert Hall in Aberdeenshire on October 9, in Ballater, Scotland, to celebrate its 150th anniversary. And they were totally twinning. Snapped in photos from the event, Charles, 76, wore a tan quilted vest with navy and red stripes, layered over a tan jacket and paired with a matching tie. Right next to him, Camilla, 78, wore nearly the same vibe: a red quilted vest and a green jacket with red details.

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were having their own matching moment. The couple attended the Project Healthy Minds annual gala in NYC that same day—October 9—to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award. Both rocked sleek, all-black suits. Harry kept it classic with a white shirt and black tie under his blazer, while Meghan made a bold style choice by going shirtless under hers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of royal fashion alignment across continents. Back in September, Prince William and Prince Harry had an unintentional match moment, too. While visiting Spiral Skills, a youth organization in Lambeth, Prince William looked polished in a dark navy blazer, light blue dress shirt and matching navy trousers.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Then, just one day later, Harry was photographed arriving at Imperial College London for a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies. And what was he wearing? A dark navy blazer, light blue shirt and dark navy denim jeans.

What can I say? Great minds think alike, especially when they’ve got royal titles.

