King Charles & Queen Camilla Just Twinned—And So Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There’s a long-standing theory that the longer a couple is together, the more they start to take on each other’s traits. Some even say it goes as far as looks but often, it's the little things like shared mannerisms, catchphrases or in this case, matching outfits. And yep, that applies to the royals too. King Charles and Queen Camilla recently stepped out in coordinating looks and, fun twist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same thing on the exact same day.

Starting with the senior royals: Charles and Camilla visited The Albert Hall in Aberdeenshire on October 9, in Ballater, Scotland, to celebrate its 150th anniversary. And they were totally twinning. Snapped in photos from the event, Charles, 76, wore a tan quilted vest with navy and red stripes, layered over a tan jacket and paired with a matching tie. Right next to him, Camilla, 78, wore nearly the same vibe: a red quilted vest and a green jacket with red details.