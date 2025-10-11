About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Meghan Markle Posts Video of Princess Lilibet Running Alone in the Grass

Along with a caption every woman should read

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 11, 2025
4:44pm
meghan markle speech
Kristina Bumphrey/getty images

Meghan Markle has long been a champion of women and children, from the cookbook she collaborated on to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018 to her ongoing work with the Archwell Foundation, which earned her and Prince Harry a Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds earlier this week.

It's fitting, then, that on International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex didn't waste the opportunity to share an inspiring message to young women everywhere, including her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4.

"To all the girls—this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "It’s your right and our responsibility."

The post featured a video of Princess Lilibet running alone through the grass on a sunny day, followed by a photo of Meghan and Lilibet, shown from behind. The pair holds hands, with Lilibet looking forward, and Meghan smiling down at her.

meghan lilibet ig stories day of girl
Meghan Markle/Instagram

The caption ends with a call to action—"Go get ‘em girl!"—along with an emoji of a girl running. "Happy International Day of the Girl."

Markle also shared the post to her Instagram Stories, set to The Temptations song, "My Girl."

meghan markle ring
Scott Dudelson/Contributor/Getty Images

She has shared that her work supporting women has taken on even more significance since becoming a mother, and that every new project she takes on is underscored by a desire to set a strong example for her children.

It was a big factor in launching her lifestyle company, As Ever: “Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story—Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that—but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom,” Meghan told People back in March. “This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too.” 

Happy International Day of the Girl!

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

