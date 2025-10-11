Meghan Markle Posts Video of Princess Lilibet Running Alone in the Grass

Meghan Markle has long been a champion of women and children, from the cookbook she collaborated on to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018 to her ongoing work with the Archwell Foundation, which earned her and Prince Harry a Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds earlier this week.

It's fitting, then, that on International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex didn't waste the opportunity to share an inspiring message to young women everywhere, including her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4.