Meghan Markle Loses it in Striking Black-and-White Video Featuring Prince Harry

To anyone wondering about the status of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship—as it seems people are, constantly—the Duchess of Sussex offered a clear insight in her latest post to Instagram Stories. The couple is as strong as ever, supporting each other through good times and bad with a healthy dose of humor.

"Happy World Mental Health Day...to the man who always keeps me laughing," Markle captioned a short video on Instagram. It's a behind-the-scenes peek while they're backstage at the Project Healthy Mind Gala, where the couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award for their work with the Archewell Foundation.