Meghan Markle Loses it in Striking Black-and-White Video Featuring Prince Harry

It's a powerful glimpse into their relationship

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 11, 2025
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

To anyone wondering about the status of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship—as it seems people are, constantly—the Duchess of Sussex offered a clear insight in her latest post to Instagram Stories. The couple is as strong as ever, supporting each other through good times and bad with a healthy dose of humor.

"Happy World Mental Health Day...to the man who always keeps me laughing," Markle captioned a short video on Instagram. It's a behind-the-scenes peek while they're backstage at the Project Healthy Mind Gala, where the couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award for their work with the Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

The black-and-white video shows Prince Harry leaning against a wall in a suit, reading what appears to be a script or program. Meghan stands at a table in the foreground, hair sleeked back in a sleek ponytail. Her husband says something that catches her attention, prompting an outburst of laughter from the pair that has the With Love, Meghan star throwing her head back, cracking up.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

It's unclear what was so funny, as the audio is swapped for an overlay of Silvie Vartan's "Baby, C'est Vous," but that's not the point. It's a sweet tribute to her husband, and their approach to their relationship. Their relationship has been under intense scrutiny since they became a couple, and through the highs and lows, their focus has been on supporting one another.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

“It’s not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you," Meghan said on the Jamie Kern Lima podcast earlier this year. "H, that man loves me so much.”

She's also said that finding pockets of meaningful quality time has been crucial, telling People this March that the two plan "day dates" and "nightcap recaps" to stay connected.

Kristina Bumphrey/getty images

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," Meghan told TIME CEO Jessica Sibley this past April at the TIME100 Summit. "To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do." 

Here's to finding joy and moments of levity in whatever life throws our way.

