This New Photo of Duchess Sophie Stopped Me in My Tracks

A real class act

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 3, 2025
6:52pm
Duchess Sophie
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family has no shortage of breathtaking photos. From King Charles to Prince William and Kate Middleton, there’s always a stunning image making the rounds. Another royal who consistently serves grace and poise on camera? Duchess Sophie.

You might remember that striking photo of her solo in the woods or another where she stands completely alone as both visually striking in their own right. And now, Buckingham Palace has posted yet another gorgeous and moving image of the Duchess of Edinburgh and it might just be the most powerful one yet.

In a carousel of photos shared by the Palace on October 3, Sophie is seen during her visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The lead photo immediately made me stop scrolling. She’s mid-conversation, lips pressed gently together, one hand resting on her chin and her soft blue eyes fixed with care and intention. It’s a portrait of someone deeply present and it perfectly reflects the purpose of her trip.

"On her second visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Panzi Clinic in Kinshasa, having previously visited Panzi Hospital in 2022," Buckingham Palace wrote in the caption.

They continued: "The clinic is a one-stop centre that provides survivors of sexual violence with holistic care comprising medical, psychosocial, legal and socioeconomic support. Whilst at the clinic, HRH was joined by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Denis Mukwege, known for his work supporting conflict-related sexual violence. The Duchess listened to powerful testimonies from survivors who shared their experiences and details of the support they received."

Her visit also included time at a safe house, which, according to the Palace, “provides survivors with psychosocial care, protection services, and socioeconomic support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society.”

But it wasn’t all solemn moments. A quick scroll through the photos shows Duchess Sophie smiling warmly as she mingles with those she met. And yes, she did so in style. In a few snaps, she’s seen wearing a teal, button-up, mid-calf dress cinched at the waist with a fabric belt. In others, she takes a slightly more formal turn in a watercolor floral-print dress paired with a classic black blazer.

Whether serious or smiling, one thing is clear: Duchess Sophie knows how to show up with heart and style.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

