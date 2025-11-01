Prince William and Kate Just Scored a Major Legal Win

A statement from Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”

It continues on: “The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion...They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”

A legal battle such as this is reminiscent of the ones waged by William’s brother, Prince Harry, in regard to privacy violations. It also demonstrates a firm boundary in the wake of what their mother, the late Princess Diana, long endured at the hands of paparazzi.