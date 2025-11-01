It’s major news for the Prince and Princess of Wales this week: The royal couple has officially won their legal battle against the French publication, Paris Match, after it published long-lens paparazzi images of the Wales family while they were on a private family vacation earlier this year.
Prince William and Kate Just Scored a Major Legal Win
It’s reminiscent of the battles waged by Prince Harry
The offense took place over Easter break with the magazine running an article alongside images of the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, too, all taken as they enjoyed time off skiing in the French Alps, according to Hello!.
Per a ruling handed out today by a French Court, the publication infringed on the royal family’s privacy and, as a result, Paris Match, will need to publish a notice acknowledging the breach. (They will also have to pay a penalty of approximately $11,500 per issue until they comply.) In addition, all of Prince William and Princess Catherine’s legal costs in France will be covered by the magazine.
A statement from Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”
It continues on: “The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion...They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”
A legal battle such as this is reminiscent of the ones waged by William’s brother, Prince Harry, in regard to privacy violations. It also demonstrates a firm boundary in the wake of what their mother, the late Princess Diana, long endured at the hands of paparazzi.