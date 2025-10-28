The Parenting Challenge That Reportedly Has Kate and William 'Very Concerned'

Parenting is overwhelming for anyone, but imagine having to do it under a microscope. That’s basically life for Prince William and Kate Middleton raising their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while the world watches. And while I don't think anyone could truly understand unless in that specific situation, royal biographer Robert Hardman shared some insight into one of Kate and Will's biggest parenting concerns.
While appearing on the Daily Mail’s Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, Hardman revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, are focused on making sure Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, never feel “less loved or relevant” than their older brother, Prince George, 12, the heir to the throne.