The Parenting Challenge That Reportedly Has Kate and William 'Very Concerned'

"It is said that Prince and Princess of Wales are very conscious, very concerned," Hardman said. "Of course, Prince George is the heir and that's the way it's going to be. It's a hereditary, hierarchical, constitutional monarchy. You can't change that. But there are ways I think, in which you can try and ensure that you don't leave the younger ones feeling they are any less loved or any less relevant."

"They're just going to have to accept their career path is going to be different," he added.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Prince William and Princess Catherine's parenting approach. Royal historian Robert Lacey previously explained how the couple waited until George was about seven to tell him he would one day be king because William wanted George to enjoy a “normal” childhood for as long as possible.