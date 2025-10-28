About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The Parenting Challenge That Reportedly Has Kate and William 'Very Concerned'

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 28, 2025
8:11pm
Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Parenting is overwhelming for anyone, but imagine having to do it under a microscope. That’s basically life for Prince William and Kate Middleton raising their three kids—Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while the world watches. And while I don't think anyone could truly understand unless in that specific situation, royal biographer Robert Hardman shared some insight into one of Kate and Will's biggest parenting concerns.

While appearing on the Daily Mail’s Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast, Hardman revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, are focused on making sure Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, never feel “less loved or relevant” than their older brother, Prince George, 12, the heir to the throne.

"It is said that Prince and Princess of Wales are very conscious, very concerned," Hardman said. "Of course, Prince George is the heir and that's the way it's going to be. It's a hereditary, hierarchical, constitutional monarchy. You can't change that. But there are ways I think, in which you can try and ensure that you don't leave the younger ones feeling they are any less loved or any less relevant."

"They're just going to have to accept their career path is going to be different," he added.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Prince William and Princess Catherine's parenting approach. Royal historian Robert Lacey previously explained how the couple waited until George was about seven to tell him he would one day be king because William wanted George to enjoy a “normal” childhood for as long as possible.

“He really has had a period of a normal childhood,” Lacey told People. “William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness—it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown.”

“William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key,” royal biographer Robert Hardman also explained. “His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it.”

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

