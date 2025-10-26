A Surprising Celeb Just Revealed the Trait Kate Middleton and Prince William Share

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a lot in common, from their calm public demeanor to their shared sense of humor, but there’s one trait that really stands out: their competitiveness. And a rather unexpected celebrity just confirmed it.

TV chef and baking icon Dame Mary Berry recently spoke to Saga, where she opened up about the royal couple while reflecting on the sweet tribute Prince William gave her earlier this year. The future king had called her a “true national treasure” during her 90th birthday celebration.

"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!’" Berry told the outlet. "I was totally overcome. I thought, ‘I must hold myself together.’ I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking… well!"