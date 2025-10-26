About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
A Surprising Celeb Just Revealed the Trait Kate Middleton and Prince William Share

I can only imagine family game night

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 26, 2025
KM Competitive
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a lot in common, from their calm public demeanor to their shared sense of humor, but there’s one trait that really stands out: their competitiveness. And a rather unexpected celebrity just confirmed it.

TV chef and baking icon Dame Mary Berry recently spoke to Saga, where she opened up about the royal couple while reflecting on the sweet tribute Prince William gave her earlier this year. The future king had called her a “true national treasure” during her 90th birthday celebration.

"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!’" Berry told the outlet. "I was totally overcome. I thought, ‘I must hold myself together.’ I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking… well!"

Berry went on to share that both William and Kate share one very relatable quality, stating, "I’ve done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine."

And Berry isn’t the only one who’s noticed. Princess Catherine’s brother, James Middleton, mentioned the same thing in his memoir revealing that William often steers clear of playing games with the Middleton clan because of how intense things can get.

In Meet Ella, James wrote, "Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favorite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon."

But as Mary pointed out, it’s not just the Middletons who have that competitive streak—it runs in William’s veins too. Last year, behavioral expert Darren Stanton analyzed William’s body language during an NFL Foundation UK event, where he joined a casual game of American flag football.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton noted, "He’s got a very competitive nature, just like Kate Middleton. You can see, when he’s playing around, in his face, he loves to take part in things like this and wants to do well, and he’s pretty good!"

With two parents who love a bit of friendly rivalry, it’ll be interesting to see if that competitive spark gets passed down to their three children.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

