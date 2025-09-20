About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton's Brother James Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics to Celebrate Anniversary with Alizée Thevenet

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 20, 2025
12:00pm
James Middleton just hit a major relationship milestone: his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Alizée Thevenet. The two tied the knot back in September 2021 during a lavish (yet surprisingly low-key) ceremony in the South of France. At the time, we caught a few glimpses of their dreamy day but it turns out, there were more stunning moments hidden away.

Over the weekend, the younger brother of Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a few never-before-seen photos from their wedding. The first snap shows the couple hand-in-hand, beaming as they exit what appears to be the ceremony. In the second photo, they’re seen walking along the beach at sunset, fingers interlocked, gazing into each other’s eyes like a real-life rom-com.

"Happy Anniversary my darling Alizée - Je t’aime de plus en plus chaque jour," James captioned the post. (That last part translates to: “I love you more and more every day.”)

The sweet tribute comes just a month after James opened up about one of the couple’s go-to relationship strategies, especially when things get tense.

In a previous Instagram post, he shared a scenic video of Alizée jogging along a narrow alpine trail with the caption: “Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side. In fact, if we ever argue, running is our way of clearing the air (partly because neither of us can talk while we do it).”

He also gave a sweet nod to their nearly two-year-old son, Inigo.

“More recently, it’s been about running after Inigo but recently I planned this Alpine run and it might just be the most beautiful yet,” he wrote.

Happy Anniversary to the Middletons and here’s to many more scenic runs and sweet throwbacks.

