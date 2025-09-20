Kate Middleton's Brother James Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics to Celebrate Anniversary with Alizée Thevenet

James Middleton just hit a major relationship milestone: his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Alizée Thevenet. The two tied the knot back in September 2021 during a lavish (yet surprisingly low-key) ceremony in the South of France. At the time, we caught a few glimpses of their dreamy day but it turns out, there were more stunning moments hidden away.

Over the weekend, the younger brother of Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a few never-before-seen photos from their wedding. The first snap shows the couple hand-in-hand, beaming as they exit what appears to be the ceremony. In the second photo, they’re seen walking along the beach at sunset, fingers interlocked, gazing into each other’s eyes like a real-life rom-com.