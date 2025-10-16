About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Whoa, Prince William Just Sassed Kate Middleton with This Playful 3-Word Joke

Also on display: A baking snafu

By Rachel Bowie
Published Oct 16, 2025
5:55pm
prince william sasses kate universal
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down for a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland, their royal agenda was action-packed. But it was during a stop at Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon—their final engagement of the day—that an unofficial bake-off gave them a chance to let loose.

kate and william apple potato bread
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Together, the Prince and Princess of Wales peeled apples and rolled out dough in an effort to try making the farm’s famous apple potato bread. But when it came time to peel the apples, William got a little snarky with a three-word joke: “Do keep up,” he teased his wife, according to People.

That’s not all: William showcased a much sillier side than we typically see as he advanced to the next step in the process—rolling out the dough. In a clip posted to X from the event, you can see the future king make excuses for his inability to make the shape of a circle. “A circle?” he exclaims while comparing and contrasting the shape of his dough with that of Princess Catherine’s. “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle!”

kate middleton picks apples
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The entire group—his wife included—laughed out loud in response. They also tried to gently champion the prince’s efforts. “A rectangle, sir?” one staffer can be heard saying. “A rectangle, certainly. This is a new variety.” (William responds by again looking at the dough being rolled out by his wife: “How has that gone so circular, and this looks like a rectangle?”)

More than anything, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a notably relaxed demeanor throughout the day and seemed to genuinely enjoy themselves as they toured the award-winning family farm.

But also, this is a couple that has always thrived on a bit of healthy competition. Trash talk included.

