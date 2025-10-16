Whoa, Prince William Just Sassed Kate Middleton with This Playful 3-Word Joke

Together, the Prince and Princess of Wales peeled apples and rolled out dough in an effort to try making the farm’s famous apple potato bread. But when it came time to peel the apples, William got a little snarky with a three-word joke: “Do keep up,” he teased his wife, according to People.

That’s not all: William showcased a much sillier side than we typically see as he advanced to the next step in the process—rolling out the dough. In a clip posted to X from the event, you can see the future king make excuses for his inability to make the shape of a circle. “A circle?” he exclaims while comparing and contrasting the shape of his dough with that of Princess Catherine’s. “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle!”