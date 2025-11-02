It's been a big year for the Wales family. Princess Catherine's cancer is in remission. Prince William is presenting this year's Earthshot Prize on November 5. But amid royal duties and parenting responsibilities is yet another milestone moment. The couple has officially moved to Forest Lodge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Kids Have Officially Moved—Here’s What We Know
Time for a fresh start
After months of rumors, the Wales family installed themselves in the 328-year-old estate over the children's half-term school break. This comes after having made their home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor the past few years. At the time, the royal children, now 12, 10 and 7, were enrolling in the nearby Lambrook Schol. Prior to the cottage, the family's home base had been Kensington Palace in London.
According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales consider the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge their "forever home" that will remain their official residence, even after Prince William becomes king. It's a small upgrade from Adelaide, which has four bedrooms. The home has undergone extensive recent renovations, which the couple paid for privately. Previously, the last repairs done on the lodge had taken place in 2001. The prince and princess also plan to continue with their slimmed-down household staff, keeping only their full-time nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeepers who will likely stay on the property.
The Georgian-era mansion was originally built in the 1770s, purchased by the Crown Estate in 1829. It was the residence of the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park until the 1930s, and Princess Anne was rumored to have intentions of moving in during the 1970s, though ultimately never did.
In addition to the move, more changes are on the horizon. Prince George is set to change schools for the 2026 school year. While the official selection has yet to be made, his parents' alama maters, Eton and Marlborough, are reportedly on the table.