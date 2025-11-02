Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Kids Have Officially Moved—Here’s What We Know

After months of rumors, the Wales family installed themselves in the 328-year-old estate over the children's half-term school break. This comes after having made their home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor the past few years. At the time, the royal children, now 12, 10 and 7, were enrolling in the nearby Lambrook Schol. Prior to the cottage, the family's home base had been Kensington Palace in London.

According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales consider the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge their "forever home" that will remain their official residence, even after Prince William becomes king. It's a small upgrade from Adelaide, which has four bedrooms. The home has undergone extensive recent renovations, which the couple paid for privately. Previously, the last repairs done on the lodge had taken place in 2001. The prince and princess also plan to continue with their slimmed-down household staff, keeping only their full-time nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeepers who will likely stay on the property.

The Georgian-era mansion was originally built in the 1770s, purchased by the Crown Estate in 1829. It was the residence of the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park until the 1930s, and Princess Anne was rumored to have intentions of moving in during the 1970s, though ultimately never did.