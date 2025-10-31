About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Posts Striking Video of Kate Middleton Laughing (and a Solo Photo of Prince William)

October 2025 was a royally busy month

By Philip Mutz
Published Oct 31, 2025
9:08pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After a very quiet month of August (it was summer break after all), Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped things up in September with a calendar full of hair changes, dueling outings and tiara moments. And now, October 2025 has put September to shame (at least when it comes to royal appearances). This month was a jam-packed one—and Kensington Palace just gave us a look at the highlights in the form of an October Royal Rewind.

To recap their busy month, Princess Catherine and Prince William shared their biggest moments of the month in their Instagram Stories. Here, the highlights of Kensington Palace's October Royal Rewind.

Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

As with every month, the palace's Rewind kicked off with a slide announcing the highlights to come. Immediately following was a highlight of Prince William's visit to the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial. The memorial, created by artist Michael Landy, is the first permanent monument in the world dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives while providing humanitarian aid.

A memorable part of that event? A new photo of the Prince of Wales set in a striking black-and-white tone. Zoomed out just enough, the composition makes William appear small against a dramatic backdrop of towering trees.

This was quickly followed up with a slide of Princess Catherine's first official visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire in her new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, an honorary title passed down to her by King Charles back in August 2023.

The visit took place on October 2 and afterwards, the royals shared photos and an epic video of the princess (where she's seen laughing). While there, Catherine participated in high-tech flight simulations and had heartfelt conversations. In more entertaining news, some of the younger visitors at the event questioned the princess's outfit of the day and Catherine revealed a secret about Prince Louis.

The RAF Coningsby role has a personal twist: it’s the same base Prince William was linked to when Queen Elizabeth gave him an honorary role there in 2008.

One shocking omission from the slideshow, but an event worth mentioning? Prince William's surprising interview with Eugene Levy.

At the time, my colleague and former co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast, Rachel Bowie, dished about the interview: "I couldn’t help but notice there was something that felt different about his Apple TV+ interview with the former Schitt’s Creek star. William was relaxed, he was vulnerable, he was revealing. But after watching the episode in full, I’m now more convinced than ever that we just got a blueprint for what we can expect from William when he becomes king."

She continued, "The Reluctant Traveler, but specifically Levy—an actor and comedian—somehow helped a reluctant prince gain the confidence to open up. Through the lens of his show, we get to watch William bop around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter, tip back a pint at the local pub and even discuss his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer and his father’s ongoing illness. Not only that, he also mentions his upbringing with his brother Harry (it’s very brief, but it’s the first time I’ve heard William utter Harry’s name in years)."

We did get a look at one of my favorite royal events of the month—in fact, it produced my favorite royal photo of October. The prince and princess made a trip to Craigavon, Northern Ireland, where they paid a visit to Long Meadow Cider farm.

They walked through the orchard together, Catherine's body language was on full display and she even revealed her kids' very messy DIY project.

Oh, and I was so distracted by Prince William doing his signature move, that I missed what he was wearing. The royal is pretty loyal to his go-to navy look. Whether it’s a full suit or a jeans-and-sweater vibe, it’s kind of his thing. So when he showed up in a brown jacket, it wasn't hard to notice.

The month also brought us a visit from the Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan to Windsor Castle. For the get-together, Princess Catherine donned a repeat Roland Mouret trouser suit and dressed it up with a tie-neck blouse (and a tried-and-true styling trick: the "rule of thirds").

As with previous months, the final image of the Royal Rewind was a "thank you" slide.

Instagram / princeandprincessofwales

Will November be as busy as this month was? Only time will tell (but my money's on yes).

