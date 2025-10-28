Camera Captures Gorgeous Photo of Queen Camilla Standing All Alone and Looking Up

Queen Camilla’s morning in Wiltshire was an eventful one.
To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the Queen paid a visit to the Poppy Project memorial in Corsham, which is marked by a display of knitted and crocheted flowers. Per The Independent, the Peacock Women’s Institute began the project earlier this year, intending to create 10,000 poppies for the exhibition, but surpassed that goal by collecting more than 31,000 poppies from contributors across the UK and internationally. While there, photographers captured a gorgeous photo of her alone, looking upward with a curious expression on her face.