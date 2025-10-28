About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Camera Captures Gorgeous Photo of Queen Camilla Standing All Alone and Looking Up

The visit was a special one

By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 28, 2025
3:55pm
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Queen Camilla’s morning in Wiltshire was an eventful one.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the Queen paid a visit to the Poppy Project memorial in Corsham, which is marked by a display of knitted and crocheted flowers. Per The Independent, the Peacock Women’s Institute began the project earlier this year, intending to create 10,000 poppies for the exhibition, but surpassed that goal by collecting more than 31,000 poppies from contributors across the UK and internationally. While there, photographers captured a gorgeous photo of her alone, looking upward with a curious expression on her face.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The publication reports that the Queen personally affixed the final poppy to complete the cascading arrangement of artificial flowers at St Bartholomew’s Church. She also told the WI members, “It’s so lovely because it’s all the generations working together.”

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen continued, “You’ve got poppies coming out of your ears.” It’s been a busy few days for Camilla and King Charles. Last week, the couple joined Pope Leo XIV as part of an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel. Per Rachel Bowie, PureWow’s Senior Director of Special Projects and Royals, this event was the first time a monarch had joined the Pope to pray in public at the Sistine Chapel in 500 years. 

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bowie also noted that the Queen wore a Raspberry Pip brooch worth $53,000, which, according to Maxwell Stone, the creative director for U.K.-based jeweler Steven Stone, is “a deeply sentimental one from the royal vault” and holds special historical significance.

And with the busy holiday season ahead, there are sure to be plenty more appearances from the King and Queen to come.

